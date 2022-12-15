That Girl Lay Lay
Sorori-Tay-Tay
Season 2 E 14 • 02/23/2023
Trish's college sorority is reuniting for a mother-daughter step contest, and Lay Lay agrees to take over for Sadie, who is locked in a battle with Marky over their personal space.
More
Watching
Full Episode
23:00
Sign in to Watch
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E11How Zelda Got Her Groove Back Back
Sadie and Lay Lay are determined to find Principal Willingham a date so she'll approve a school dance, but disagree on who her date should be. Separately, they set out on their own match-making missions to prove who is right.
12/15/2022
Full Episode
22:59
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E12The App Came Back
Lay Lay’s avatar creator visits Sadie with some changes to the app settings, turning Lay Lay’s personality negative, while Sadie tries to restore her best friend’s positivity and convince the techie not to shut down the app completely.
12/25/2022
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E13The Packer Packer Bowl
Bacon becomes the West Packer High football mascot, but when the school's rival steals him as part of a prank, Lay Lay will stop at nothing to get her beloved pig back.
02/16/2023
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E14Sorori-Tay-Tay
Trish's college sorority is reuniting for a mother-daughter step contest, and Lay Lay agrees to take over for Sadie, who is locked in a battle with Marky over their personal space.
02/23/2023
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E15Beastie Pie
Marky's favorite social media influencer Beastie Pie, is hosting an eating competition at BoomBox Burger. When Sadie and Lay Lay overhear Beastie plans to rig the contest, they work to convince Marky that Beastie is a fraud. Guest Star: Jack Griffo
03/02/2023