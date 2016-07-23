The Loud House
Toads and Tiaras/Two Boys and a Baby
Season 1 E 1 • 07/23/2016
Toads and Tiaras/Two Boys and a Baby: After Lola gets sick and can't compete in her pageant, Lincoln coaches Lana to take her place. Thinking it'll be easy, Lincoln and Clyde take on the task of babysitting the youngest Loud, Lily.
07/23/2016
S1 • E12The Loud HouseStudy Muffin/Homespun
Lincoln gets a tutor that all his sisters instantly get crushes on, making it impossible for Lincoln to study. The kids complain about their house, but when a tornado threatens to destroy it, they start to feel differently.
10/22/2016
S2 • E21The Loud HouseNo Laughing Matter/No Spoilers
No Laughing Matter/No Spoilers: When Luan overhears her siblings complaining about her comedy, she decides to give it up. Knowing Leni's history of spoiling surprises, the kids don't tell her about Mom's upcoming party.
10/16/2017
S2 • E25The Loud HouseThe Crying Dame/Anti Social
The Crying Dame/Anti Social: To get Lily to stop crying the kids give her an old singing toy from the attic but it quickly drives them crazy. Dad declares war on the kids' devices so they decide to show Dad how great electronics and the internet are.
11/24/2017
S7 • E1The Loud HouseWaking History/Pranks Fore Nothing
Eager to uncover secrets from the past, Lisa uses her technology to wake up a frozen caveman. To win the prank war between Fairway University and their rival Par College, Lori recruits the help of Luan.
05/18/2023
S7 • E2The Loud HouseChild's Play/Force of Habits
Luna and the Moon Goats try to become a kiddie band in order to raise enough money for new equipment. When Leni mentions an annoying habit of her new boyfriend Gavin, Lori and Luna start to notice their partners' habits.
05/23/2023
S7 • E3The Loud HouseCandy Crushed/Master of Delusion
Lola struggles to dampen her sweet tooth when mom challenges her to go an entire week without added sugar. Lincoln strives to impress the Amazing Brailster when he's chosen to be his assistant at the Illusion Chateau.
05/25/2023
S7 • E4The Loud HouseRoad Trip: Bizarritorium
When Mom is assigned a travel article at work, she takes the entire family on a cross country road trip. But the trip gets off to a bumpy start when Lincoln tries to change Mom's itinerary to go to Dr. Weirdly's Bizarritorium.
07/14/2023
S7 • E5The Loud HouseRoad Trip: Bringing Down the House/Road Trip: Mountain Hard Pass
During a visit of the White House, the Loud kids can’t help but sneak off and explore the rooms not on the tour. Intimidated by an intense day of hiking in the Rocky Mountains, the Loud kids try to find reasons to call off the hike.
07/14/2023
S7 • E6The Loud HouseRoad Trip: From Brad to Worse/Road Trip: Doll Day Afternoon
When the Louds run into Mom's old camp crush turned celebrity at a State Fair, Dad tries to one-up him to impress Rita. Realizing Mr. Coconuts is missing, Luan rallies the Louds to track him down along Route 66.
07/14/2023
S7 • E7The Loud HouseRoad Trip: Screen Queen/Road Trip: Hide and Sneak
When the Louds' road trip takes them to Hollywood, Lola is determined to become a star and land a leading role. To help Mom make the deadline for her column, the Louds have to avoid the Casagrandes when they visit Great Lakes City.
07/14/2023
S7 • E8The Loud HouseOut of Step/Too Cool for School
Clyde and Nana Gayle are in stiff competition when they make the finals of a Grandmother/Grandson Dance Contest. Lincoln and friends need to get school back to normal when Principal Ramirez implements new "fishy" rules.
09/05/2023
S7 • E9The Loud HouseMusic to my Fears/Fluff and Foiled
Luna and the Moon Goats have to find a replacement guitarist for the band when Luna injures her hands from playing. To make it to "Udder Madness Day" at Dairyland, Lincoln is determined to get laundry duty finished as fast as possible.
09/06/2023
S7 • E11The Loud HouseLeave No Van Behind/Sponsor Tripped
When Vanzilla seems too broken down to ever drive again, Lana, Dad, and Gramps band together to fix her. Lynn and friends enjoy free perks around Royal Woods when their team gets sponsored by local businesses.
09/12/2023
S7 • E11The Loud HouseParty Fowl/Sleepless in Royal Woods
When Sergio stays at the Louds, he soon gets into trouble when he doesn't want to hang out with the rest of the pets. Unable to get Lily to go to sleep, Mom takes her for a drive where they happen to witness a burglary.
09/14/2023
S7 • E12The Loud HouseBye Bye Birthday/Tough Guise
Tired of the yearly cheer surrounding her birthday, Lucy casts a spell so her family will forget what day it is. When Zach is given detention, Rusty and the rest of their friends try to toughen up him up so he’ll fit in.
09/28/2023
S7 • E13The Loud House'Twas the Fight Before Christmas
Lincoln recruits his cousins to help end the years-long feud between Dad and Uncle Lance so they can finally celebrate Christmas together.
12/01/2023
S7 • E14The Loud HouseHunn-cutt Gems/Can't Lynn 'Em All
When Liam fills in as a reporter, the school soon falls in love with Liam's life on Hunnicutt Farms. When Lynn is scouted for her athletic prowess, she soon becomes a professional Wrestler.
01/17/2024
S7 • E15The Loud HouseBye, Tanya/What Lies Beneath
Leni must protect her mannequin friend Tanya when her boss, Ms. Carmichael, decides to update Reininger's. When Dante buries a secret in The Royal Woods Cemetery, he must stop the Morticians Club from discovering what it is.
01/22/2024
S7 • E16The Loud HouseAn Inspector Falls/One in a Million
When Luan is cast as the lead role and detective in her school play, she ends up having to solve a real case when a mystery unfolds. Lincoln and Clyde are determined to be Flip's millionth customer when they learn there is a big reward.
01/24/2024