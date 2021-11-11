That Girl Lay Lay Lay Lay & Sadie's Big Hair Adventure E 10 • 11/18/2021

Lay Lay & Sadie's Big Hair Adventure: During a prank war Lay Lay spills a sticky mess on Sadie's hair. She and Sadie to try fix it before they go to a concert. Marky's latest venture goes wrong when he accidentally lets scorpions go in the house.