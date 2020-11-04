Danger Force

22:30

S1 • E3
Danger Force
Ray Goes Cray

Ray Goes Cray: Two new students are enrolled in SW.A.G. and are keeping Danger Force from going on any missions. So Danger Force and Captain Man band together to use their powers to get the new students to leave.
04/11/2020
Full Episode
22:30

S1 • E4
Danger Force
Villains' Night

Villains' Night: Danger Force and Captain Man go undercover as bad guys at The Beatin' Dungeon to catch a criminal. If their cover is blown, they'll have to fight all of Swellview's toughest villains at once.
04/19/2020
Full Episode
22:31

S1 • E5
Danger Force
Mime Games

Mime Games: When Danger Force and Captain Man are called to Paris to protect France's national treasures, Bose is accidentally left alone to try and stop The Toddler from breaking into The Man's Nest.
04/25/2020
Full Episode
22:24
S2 • E4
Danger Force
A Henry Among Us

A Henry Among Us: After Volt and ShoutOut are kidnapped by Cyborg Rick Twitler, Henry Hart returns from Dystopia in an attempt to save his friends and stop the anti-internet cyborg for good.
11/13/2021
Full Episode
44:14
S2 • E25
Danger Force
Unmasked

Unmasked: Danger Force risks exposing their identities when they accidentally leave their fingerprints on some crime scene evidence. A police officer starts to piece together the truth forcing Danger Force to attempt a Mission-Impossible to save the day.
07/07/2022
Full Episode
21:59

S3 • E1
Danger Force
The Force Returns Part 1

The kids are living regular lives after leaving Danger Force, but, when their moms go missing, they have to reunite with Captain Man to find them. They quickly discover that all the moms in Swellview have been kidnapped by a mysterious villain.
04/20/2023
Full Episode
22:30
S3 • E2
Danger Force
The Force Returns Part 2

As Swellview crumbles around them due to a lack of maternal energy, Danger Force and Captain Man must locate and return the moms to safety before corrupt officials take over the city forever.
04/27/2023
Full Episode
22:30
S3 • E3
Danger Force
Big Dynomite

Mika and Chapa are determined to prove to Miles, Bose, and Ray that the new kid in school, Buddy Fudgers, is actually Lil' Dynomite, before he successfully completes his plan to get revenge on his nemesis, Captain Man.
05/04/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S3 • E4
Danger Force
Guardians of the Ponytail

Danger Force is hired by Rivalton's Duke Wellington to protect him and his ponytail from his uncle, Archduke Fernando. It seems like easy money, until they find out The Archduke has hired Ray and Henry Hart to capture Duke. Guest Star: Jace Norman
05/11/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S3 • E5
Danger Force
Miles Sells His Soul

In an effort to help Mika defeat her rival in a riff-off, Miles sells his soul to a suave demon living in The Man's Nest Abyss Room. Captain Man must soon face the demon in a Ukulele-Log-Rolling competition in order to get all the kids' souls back.
05/18/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S3 • E6
Danger Force
SwellMelonFest

Chapa, Miles, Mika, and Bose are thrilled to have landed dates for the once every twenty-years SwellMelonFest until threats come in prompting Ray to make them work security. The threats become a reality when the kids must fight The Cell at the event.
05/25/2023