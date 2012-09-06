Shows
Episodes
Apps
Games
TV Schedule
Shows
Apps
Games
Privacy
iCarly
iBattle Chip
Season 5 E 8 • 06/09/2012
Gibby buys an exact replica of a Galaxy Wars toy phaser and becomes depressed when Carly accidentally breaks it
More
Watching
Full Episode
23:30
iCarly
S5 • E8
iBattle Chip
Gibby buys an exact replica of a Galaxy Wars toy phaser and becomes depressed when Carly accidentally breaks it
06/09/2012
Full Episode
23:31
iCarly
S5 • E9
iGet Banned
iGet Banned: When Carly bans T-Bo from the loft, he retaliates by not letting Carly into the Groovy Smoothie. Meanwhile, Freddie and Gibby discover being in a band has many perks… and a few drawbacks.
10/13/2012
Full Episode
23:30
iCarly
S5 • E10
iFind Spencer Friends
iFind Spencer Friends: The iCarly kids set out to find Spencer friends his own age. They eventually find some decent prospects but will friendship bloom?
10/20/2012