22:28
Drama ClubS1 • E1Drama in the Drama Club
Drama in the Drama Club: Mack is excited to take over as student director of the Drama Club, and earn the new school principal's support. When the club's choreographer goes down with an injury, the Drama Club is forced to turn to a rival on the football team for help.
03/20/2021
22:28
Drama ClubS1 • E2Build A Bench
Build A Bench: Bench gets a Drama Club style makeover to help him adjust to the group, but they accidentally create a theatrical nightmare when he takes it too far.
03/27/2021
22:29
Drama ClubS1 • E3Phoneless in Tookus
Phoneless in Tookus: When Darcy takes everyone's cell phones because they are too distracted to rehearse, the Drama Club faces new challenges. Bench and Skip visit the scariest place in the school… the library.
04/03/2021
22:29
Drama ClubS1 • E4Luck Be a Poncho Tonight
Luck Be a Poncho Tonight: After a string of bad luck, Mack decides to wear her lucky poncho to turn things around, but causes a rift between her and Oliver.
04/10/2021
22:43
Drama ClubS1 • E515 Sniffets of Fame
15 Sniffets of Fame: The Drama Club attempts to make a viral video to boost ticket sales for the show.
04/17/2021
22:29
Drama ClubS1 • E6S.A.D.
S.A.D.: Darcy is excited to go to the school dance this year, but Mack is determined to avoid it at all costs after an embarrassing incident at the last one.
05/01/2021
22:29
Drama ClubS1 • E7The Slumber Games
Slumber Games: The Drama Club participates in an all school game of capture the flag in order to earn some respect, but when Bench says he is going to play for the football team instead, they are worried about their chances.
05/08/2021
22:44
Drama ClubS1 • E8Phantom of Farth Auditorium
Phantom of Farth Auditorium: When things start to go missing from the theater, the drama club investigates who might be behind it, including possibly a ghost!
05/15/2021
44:29
Drama ClubS1 • E9Stress Rehearsal/The Show Might Go On
Stress Rehearsal/The Show Might Go On: The club has trouble getting through the final dress rehearsal before Bench drops some big news. The drama club’s performance of Minnesota: The Musical is finally ready to hit the stage, but just about everything that can go wrong, does.
05/22/2021