The Barbarian and The Troll
My Sharon-Ah
Season 1 E 5 • 04/30/2021
My Sharon-Ah: Brendar faces off against a Royal Order rival, but the result casts doubt about her ability to complete her ultimate quest.
22:29
The Barbarian and The TrollS1 • E1Brendar the Barbarian
Brendar, kicked out of the Royal Order of Warrior Princesses, is left as a “feared and revered” Barbarian. Troll Evan is an aspiring musician who burns his own bridge and convinces Brendar to bring him on her quest to defeat an evil demon.
04/02/2021
22:28
The Barbarian and The TrollS1 • E2Off to See the Wizard
Off to See the Wizard: Brendar and Evan travel to Horus' castle, where the wizard hires her to defeat the evil witch who turned his daughter into an owl.
04/09/2021
22:28
The Barbarian and The TrollS1 • E3Blood, Sweat & Fears
Blood, Sweat & Fears: As the quest to the witch's castle begins, the group must pass through the ominous Swamp of Fears, where one's worst terrors are unleashed. Brendar is surprised to come face to face with anxiety that will test her leadership.
04/16/2021
22:29
The Barbarian and The TrollS1 • E4Season of the Witch
Season of the Witch: The group arrives at the witch's castle for an epic battle of swords and spells, and a surprise admission from Stacey that shocks her father.
04/23/2021