LEGO City Adventures Midden Fleasure/Tread or Alive Season 2 E 9 • 08/16/2020

Midden Fleasure/Tread or Alive: Fendrich and his gang learn of Cluster's hidden junkyard treasure. Harl Cluster, Shirley and Tread unite to protect it. Snake and Daisy take advantage of Tread to get him to act as their getaway driver to pull off a heist.