Star Trek: Prodigy

Time Amok

Season 1 E 8 • 07/29/2022

Time Amok: When The Protostar is fractured in time by an anomaly, Hologram Janeway must synchronize the disjointed crew and save their ship before it destructs.

More

Watching

Full Episode
23:46

Star Trek: Prodigy
S1 • E3
Starstruck

Starstruck: Even with the guidance of their hologram advisor Janeway, the crew of The Protostar is tested when their ship is on a dangerous cosmic collision course.
11/04/2021
Full Episode
45:50

Star Trek: Prodigy
S1 • E1
Lost & Found: Part I and Part II

Lost & Found: Part I and Part II: Exiled on a mining colony outside Federation space, a group of lawless teens discover a derelict Starfleet ship. Dal must gather an unlikely crew for the USS Protostar to escape Tars Lamora, but The Diviner and his daughter Gwyn have other plans.
07/08/2022
Full Episode
22:21
Sign in to Watch

Star Trek: Prodigy
S1 • E4
Dreamcatcher

Dreamcatcher: The crew has their first away mission on an undiscovered planet that manifests their deepest desires, only to realize the planet has desires of its own.
07/15/2022
Full Episode
23:13
Sign in to Watch

Star Trek: Prodigy
S1 • E5
Terror Firma

Terror Firma: Marooned on a deadly planet, the crew must work together with their captive Gwyn to stay alive…. except the planet isn't the only thing in pursuit.
07/22/2022
Full Episode
23:47
Sign in to Watch

Star Trek: Prodigy
S1 • E6
Kobayashi

Kobayashi: As Gwyn struggles to find her role aboard the Protostar, Dal tests his leadership skills in the newly discovered holodeck.
07/22/2022
Full Episode
23:40
Sign in to Watch

Star Trek: Prodigy
S1 • E7
First Con-tact

First Con-tact: When a mentor from Dal's past persuades him to use their Federation cover for personal gain, they quickly discover Starfleet has protocols for a reason.
07/29/2022
Full Episode
23:50
Sign in to Watch

Star Trek: Prodigy
S1 • E8
Time Amok

Time Amok: When The Protostar is fractured in time by an anomaly, Hologram Janeway must synchronize the disjointed crew and save their ship before it destructs.
07/29/2022