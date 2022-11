Monster High S1 • E2 Food Fight/Unfinished Brain-ness

Food Fight/Unfinished Brain-ness: Draculaura practices witchcraft illegally so Clawdeen and Frankie help her subdue the tater she brought to life. Frankie, "cursed" from their brain's past life, gets help from Frankie, Clawdeen, and Draculaura to break it.