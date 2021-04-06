The Casagrandes

Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes
The CasagrandesS2 • E12Saving Face/Matters of the Kart
Saving Face/Matters of the Kart: Ronnie Anne and Sid are determined to find out if the new building tenant is their favorite wrestler – La Tormenta! After an old man wins Carl's dream go kart, Carl wants to prove that he's worthy of the prize himself!
06/04/2021
The CasagrandesS2 • E14Battle of the Grandpas/Prankaversary
Battle of the Grandpas/Prankaversary: When Frida's fun dad comes to visit, Hector tries to win back his grandchildren's attention. Ronnie Anne and Lincoln are set for a big day of pranks and newbie Sid wants to join in on the fun too!
06/18/2021
The CasagrandesS2 • E16Operation Popstar
Operation Popstar: Ronnie Anne and Sid try to get Yoon Kwan's autographand Carlota helps Alisa prepare for the Great Lakes City Music Festival!
07/16/2021
The CasagrandesS2 • E16Just Be Coo/Tee'd Off
Just Be Coo/Tee'd Off: When Sancho gets himself into trouble in the city, Sergio helps him become a model pet! Worried that Lori may have a new crush, Bobby visits her in college and tries to impress her with his golf skills.
09/10/2021
Bend It Like Abuelo/Bunstoppable: Hector finally joins his dream soccer team as their good luck charm, but what happens when his luck runs out? While preparing bao for the Chinese Cultural Fair, Sid and Adelaide face off against time-hopping bandits!
09/17/2021
The CasagrandesS2 • E18Strife Coach/Gossipy Girl
Strife Coach/Gossipy Girl: Ronnie Anne and her friends help get Mrs. Kernicky hired as the new PE coach, but her classes are no joke! When a Sid secret is leaked at school, Ronnie Anne and Sid wonder if they can continue being best buds!
10/01/2021
The CasagrandesS3 • E2Squawk in the Name of Love/Date with Destiny
Squawk in the Name of Love/Date with Destiny: Sergio enlists Adelaide's help to become a gentleman in order to win Priscilla back! Rosa hears an Ernesto Estrella prediction that Maria and Arturo could get back together – could it be true?
10/08/2021
The CasagrandesS3 • E3Curse of the Candy Goblin
Curse of the Candy Goblin: When Carl takes trick or treating too far, he must return his candy to the neighborhood goblin!
10/15/2021
The CasagrandesS2 • E20Do the Fruit Shake/Throwing Pains
Do the Fruit Shake/Throwing Pains: Carl's new hit song samples a singing group, but he needs to get their okay before it can play on the radio! During a snow day, Ronnie Anne and her skater pals must battle for the gym space by playing dodgeball.
12/10/2021
The CasagrandesS2 • E16Lalo Land / Maybe-Sitter
The Casagrandes prepare Lalo for his big audition to be Phoebe Powers' new canine sidekick! // With the adults out for the night, Bobby and Carlota take turns watching the kids - and going to a party!
12/10/2021
The CasagrandesS3 • E4Skaters Gonna Hate/Born to Be Mild
Skaters Gonna Hate/Born to Be Mild: Ronnie Anne and her pals enlist Carlos X as their coach in a skate-off against Tony Hawk! Tired of the bullies at school, Alexis learns the tough guy ropes from Carl.
01/14/2022
The CasagrandesS3 • E5The Bros in the Band/For the Record
The Bros in the Band/For the Record: Bobby's dream of playing in a band might finally come true, but can he hang with Par's punk pals? Worried he's not keeping up with his cool friends, Sameer tries to break a record for some street cred.
01/21/2022
The CasagrandesS3 • E615 Candles/Rook, Line and Sinker
15 Candles/Rook, Line and Sinker: Already planning Ronnie Anne's quinceañera, Rosa decides to train Ronnie Anne – for the next 3 years! Carlos gets Carl into chess to keep him out of trouble, but Carl takes his rule of the kingdom literally!
01/28/2022
The CasagrandesS3 • E7Let's Get Ready to Rumba/Perro Malo
Let's Get Ready to Rumba/Perro Malo: When Hector declines Rosa's offer to join her dance class, he gets jealous of her talented instructor! Sweet Lalo gets switched with mischievous perrito Malo for the day and the Casagrandes need to get their pup back.
02/04/2022
The CasagrandesS3 • E8Don't Zoo That/Maxed Out
Don't Zoo That/Maxed Out: Adelaide and Carl battle it out to win Jr. Zookeeper badges but their fighting might ruin both of their chances. Hector finds out Vito has a huge tab at the mercado and Vito offers to pay him back – no matter what!
02/11/2022