The Casagrandes
The Golden Curse
Season 3 E 10 • 06/03/2022
The Golden Curse: The Casagrandes celebrate Paco's wedding, but they need to find las arras that Sergio lost! Guest Stars: Angelica Argon, Sergio Aragones
The CasagrandesS3 • E1Bend It Like Abuelo/Bunstoppable
Bend It Like Abuelo/Bunstoppable: Hector finally joins his dream soccer team as their good luck charm, but what happens when his luck runs out? While preparing bao for the Chinese Cultural Fair, Sid and Adelaide face off against time-hopping bandits!
09/17/2021
The CasagrandesS3 • E2Squawk in the Name of Love/Date with Destiny
Squawk in the Name of Love/Date with Destiny: Sergio enlists Adelaide's help to become a gentleman in order to win Priscilla back! Rosa hears an Ernesto Estrella prediction that Maria and Arturo could get back together – could it be true?
10/08/2021
The CasagrandesS3 • E3Curse of the Candy Goblin
Curse of the Candy Goblin: When Carl takes trick or treating too far, he must return his candy to the neighborhood goblin!
10/15/2021
The CasagrandesS3 • E4Skaters Gonna Hate/Born to Be Mild
Skaters Gonna Hate/Born to Be Mild: Ronnie Anne and her pals enlist Carlos X as their coach in a skate-off against Tony Hawk! Tired of the bullies at school, Alexis learns the tough guy ropes from Carl.
01/14/2022
The CasagrandesS3 • E5The Bros in the Band/For the Record
The Bros in the Band/For the Record: Bobby's dream of playing in a band might finally come true, but can he hang with Par's punk pals? Worried he's not keeping up with his cool friends, Sameer tries to break a record for some street cred.
01/21/2022
The CasagrandesS3 • E615 Candles/Rook, Line and Sinker
15 Candles/Rook, Line and Sinker: Already planning Ronnie Anne's quinceañera, Rosa decides to train Ronnie Anne – for the next 3 years! Carlos gets Carl into chess to keep him out of trouble, but Carl takes his rule of the kingdom literally!
01/28/2022
The CasagrandesS3 • E7Let's Get Ready to Rumba/Perro Malo
Let's Get Ready to Rumba/Perro Malo: When Hector declines Rosa's offer to join her dance class, he gets jealous of her talented instructor! Sweet Lalo gets switched with mischievous perrito Malo for the day and the Casagrandes need to get their pup back.
02/04/2022
The CasagrandesS3 • E8Don't Zoo That/Maxed Out
Don't Zoo That/Maxed Out: Adelaide and Carl battle it out to win Jr. Zookeeper badges but their fighting might ruin both of their chances. Hector finds out Vito has a huge tab at the mercado and Vito offers to pay him back – no matter what!
02/11/2022
The CasagrandesS3 • E9Skatey Cat/Weather Beaten
Skatey Cat/Weather Beaten: Nervous to jump back on her board after a bad wipeout, will Ronnie Anne ever skate again? A powerful artifact is coming to the Great Lakes City museum and it brings along a storm for the Casagrandes! Feat. Lincoln Loud
02/25/2022