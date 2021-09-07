The Patrick Star Show
The Patterfly Effect/A Space Affair to Remember
Season 1 E 18 • 04/18/2023
Patrick messes with the space-time continuum. While Cecil and Bunny celebrate their anniversary in outer space, Patrick and Squidina throw a house party.
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E1Late for Breakfast/Bummer Jobs
Patrick presents a show about food after missing out on a hearty breakfast. Patrick and SpongeBob experience the wonders of the workforce.
07/09/2021
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E2Pat-a-thon/Lost in Couch
Patrick hosts a telethon to raise money for snails who can't dance. Patrick loses the remote in the cushions, so he journeys into the couch to track it down.
07/16/2021
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E3Stair Wars/Enemies à la Mode
Stair Wars/Enemies a la Mode: Patrick and GrandPat try to pass each other on the stairs, leading to a ludicrous conflict. The members of the Star family each confront their own absurd rivalries.
07/23/2021
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E4Squidina's Little Helper/I Smell a Pat
Squidina's Little Helper/I Smell a Pat: Squidina hires an assistant who's a little too good at his job. The Patrick Star Show is interrupted by a most peculiar stench.
08/13/2021
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E6Gas Station Vacation/Bunny the Barbarian
Gas Station Vacation/Bunny the Barbarian: The Star Family heads to their favorite resort. Bunny goes on a mid-day adventure to a forgotten age.
11/05/2021
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E7The Yard Sale
The Yard Sale: GrandPat prevents his precious memories from being sold at a family yard sale.
11/19/2021
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E8The Haunting of Star House/Who's a Big Boy?
The Haunting of Star House/Who's a Big Boy?: Patrick hires cheap ghosts to haunt his house, but he ends up getting just what he paid for. Patrick hits an unnatural growth spurt in his late adolescence.
03/04/2022
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E9Just in Time for Christmas/ Klopnodian Heritage Festival
Just in Time for Christmas/Klopnodian Heritage Festival: Patrick travels through time to find last minute Christmas gifts for his family. The Star Family learns the cultural traditions of the old country.
03/11/2022
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E10To Dad and Back/Survivoring
To Dad and Back/Survivoring: Patrick ventures inside Cecil to learn how the body works. Cecil takes his kids camping, but Squidina wants the drama of reality TV.
03/25/2022
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E11X Marks the Pot/Patrick's Alley
X Marks the Pot/Patrick's Alley: A classic villain returns to his former lair, only to find the Star Family inhabiting it. The Patrick Show rebrands for a younger audience.
04/08/2022
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E12Nitwit Neighborhood News/Mid-Season Finale
Nitwit Neighborhood News/Mid-Season Finale: Patrick and Squidina report the news around Bikini Bottom. The Patrick Show presents the epic conclusion to the first half of its first season.
07/22/2022
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E13The Uncredible Journey/Host-a-Palooza
Tinkle, Ouchie, and Pinkeye must venture back home together after being taken away by mistake. Patrick gets injured, so his family members take turns hosting the show.
02/17/2023
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E14Backpay Payback/House Hunting
Granny Tentacles helps Squidward collect his paper delivery money from Cecil. The Star family house runs away from home.
03/03/2023
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E15Pearl Wants to Be a Star/Super Sitters
Pearl Wants to Be a Star/Super Sitters: Pearl stars in a guest appearance on The Patrick Show. Patrick and SpongeBob go back in time to watch MermaidMan and Barnacle Boy when they were new.
04/10/2023
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E16FitzPatrick
Patrick's evil twin cousin shows up to ruin Patrick's reputation.
04/11/2023
The Patrick Star ShowS1 • E17The Drooling Fool/Patrick's Got A Zoo Loose
Patrick's uncontrollable drooling gets out of hand and mouth. A shape-shifting alien runs loose in the Star home.
04/13/2023