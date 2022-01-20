Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes
Duped!Season 1 E 3 • 01/27/2022
Duped!: Milo buys a rare comic to impress the new owner, but when Ruby points out that it is a fake, they have to work together to catch the counterfeiter. Guest Star: Matt Bush
22:19
Warped!S1 • E1Pilot!
Pilot!: Milo, the beloved head geek at a popular strip-mall comic-book shop finds his world disrupted when the boss hires a new employee: the quirky and excitable Ruby.
01/20/2022
22:29
Warped!S1 • E2Challenged!
Challenged!: When Milo's world record gets beaten by his nemesis, he and Ruby team up to try and reclaim it. Guest Star: Parker Pannell
01/20/2022