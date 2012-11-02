Shows
Episodes
Apps
Games
TV Schedule
Shows
Apps
Games
Privacy
VICTORiOUS
Car, Rain & Fire
Season 3 E 6 • 02/25/2012
Cat, Tori, and Jade drive to San Diego to honor Cat's favorite actress!
More
Watching
Full Episode
23:30
VICTORiOUS
S3 • E4
The Worst Couple
The Worst Couple: Jade and Beck help Sinjin out with his game show, "The Worst Couple," but find out more about their relationship than they bargained for. Meanwhile, Tori awaits the release of the new Pear phone.
02/11/2012
Full Episode
23:30
VICTORiOUS
S2 • E5
Andre's Horrible Girl
Andre is dating a girl only because her dad is a famous record producer. Jade breaks a guitar autographed by Elvis Presley!
02/18/2012
Full Episode
23:30
VICTORiOUS
S3 • E6
Car, Rain & Fire
Cat, Tori, and Jade drive to San Diego to honor Cat's favorite actress!
02/25/2012