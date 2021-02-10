Side Hustle
Altoonisburg Al
Season 2 E 18 • 06/16/2022
It’s Possum Day! A celebrated holiday where the town possum, Altoonisburg Al, decides if kids get another six weeks of summer or if it’s back to school on Monday. When Al is accidentally released the kids must find him before the town finds out.
Side Hustle S2 • E1 Model Employees
Model Employees: It's fashion week in Altoonisburg and Lex, Presley, and Munchy get a kidding to be models! But when the job turns out to be toy model builders the glue goes flying when the kids scheme to try make it to the real fashion show.
10/02/2021
22:29
Side Hustle S2 • E2 Wreck-It Rex
Wreck-It Rex: When Lex and Presley have to head to Shady Pete's Carnival to replace a toy Lex destroyed, they get more than they bargained for when they have to beat him at his own game.
10/09/2021
22:29
Side Hustle S2 • E3 The Way You Luke Tonight
The Way You Luke Tonight: Lex, Presley, and Munchy missed a Tedward payment and are desperate when they get KidDING'd by the worst girl in school to organize a dance-posal for a boy that Lex likes. The kids must decide whether love or money will win out.
10/16/2021
22:29
Side Hustle E26 Scare Bear
Scare Bear: It's Halloween and the kids open a haunted house. They recruit Mad Scientist Fisher to use unorthodox technology to bring a stuffed bear to life. When the evil creature escapes the kids must work together to stop it before it's too late.
10/23/2021
22:29
Side Hustle S2 • E4 Al-Dude-isburg
Al-Dude-isburg: Local Altoonisburg flavor! But when the Calzone family steals Munchy's family's secret stew recipe, the kids must make something dangerously delicious to get it back.
10/30/2021
22:29
Side Hustle S2 • E5 Stash the Cash
Stash the Cash: The cow police take Cash the cow to the Cow Pound, Lex, Presley and Munchy must save the cow. When they save Cash they also accidentally save a cow-chasing Jaget too. They must convince Jaget that Cash is worth saving and save Cash!
11/06/2021
22:29
Side Hustle S2 • E6 Lex-Jitsu
Lex-Jitsu: When an overworked Lex goes to the martial arts dark side, Presley and Munchy must use their top-secret best friend knowledge to take her down and get their friend back?
11/13/2021
22:29
Side Hustle S2 • E7 A Mouth Noise Christmas
A Mouth Noise Christmas: Tasked with getting Mouth Nosie back together by the town billionaire, the kids put on a holiday concert. But when a sensitive hearing group bans music in town, the kids will have to find a way to save Christmas and their concert.
11/20/2021
22:29
Side Hustle S2 • E8 Return of Uncle Nedward
Return of Uncle Nedward: Uncle Nedward is back and coming in like a wrecking ball! Well, he's on a wrecking ball and Munchy is with him. The town wants to demolish Ol' Cliffy and the kids are determined to put a stop to it! Guest Star: Terry Crews
03/10/2022
22:29
Side Hustle S2 • E9 Room4U
Room4U: Alan's out of town and Presley's in charge, so she decides to make some easy money by renting out Fisher's room through a home sharing app. When Fisher is forced out, he goes rogue to get back at Presley by renting out every room in the house.
03/17/2022
22:29
Side Hustle S2 • E10 Clownderella
Clownderella: Munchy crushes on a cute clown at the Mooery, but she leaves in a rush dropping her clown shoe. Munchy, Presley, and Lex must now disguise themselves as clowns to find her and help Lex overcome her fear of clowns.
03/24/2022
31:59
Side Hustle S2 • E11 When Worlds Collide
When Worlds Collide: Worlds collide when Swellview villain Frankini tracks a mind-controlling device to Altoonisburg. The stars of Side Hustle, Danger Force, That Girl Lay Lay, Warped, and Young Dylan must work to defeat him or dance forever.
04/21/2022
22:29
Side Hustle S2 • E12 Flex to the Future
Flex to the Future: Lex, Presley and Munchy are in Jaget's entourage for a big Hollywood movie premiere, but dueling outfits, a snake named Jake, and a race against the clock might keep our kids off the red carpet and away from their big night.
04/28/2022
22:29
Side Hustle S2 • E13 Thumb and Thumber
Thumb and Thumber: One, two, three, four - a thumb wrestling competition is coming to Altoonisburg and a boat is the prize! Can the kids finally pay off Tedward's boat with a new one or will an old thumb rival squash their chances and their thumbs?!
05/05/2022
22:44
Side Hustle S2 • E14 Groomer Has It
Groomer Has It: Lex, anxious to work as a dog groomer by her crush Luke, enlists in Presley and Munchy's advice to become “chill-Lex” to impress him. Her chill attitude is put to the test when the job turns disastrous causing the real Lex to come out.
05/12/2022
22:29
Side Hustle S2 • E15 Sand Storm
Sand Storm: A determined Lex is out to win the Sandcastle Building competition this year by teaming up with Fisher. When Presley misunderstands she's no longer on Lex's team, she'll give up her beach day to prove that she can take things seriously.
05/19/2022
22:29
Side Hustle S2 • E16 Dinner For Jerks
Dinner For Jerks: After Jaget gets control of their KidDING app and starts accepting jobs for them, the kids are forced to butler a dinner party full of jerks hosted by their old nemesis Crunchy.
05/26/2022
22:27
Side Hustle S2 • E17 Prank You Very Much
Prank You Very Much: When Jaget tricks Lex, Presley and Munchy into his prank war against Ty, they vow to get him back with the ultimate prank. They soon find themselves over their heads when their prank goes airborne taking Munchy along for the ride.
06/09/2022
22:27
