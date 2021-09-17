Tooned In Bella v Ellie v Evan Season 2 E 6 • 10/29/2021

Bella v Ellie v Evan: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the big winner!