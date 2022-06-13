Kiri and Lou S2 • E4 Moa's Egg/Biggest Fight Ever/Body Song/Camouflage

Moa's Egg/Biggest Fight Ever/Body Song/Camouflage: Moa's chick is reluctant to emerge from her egg. Kiri and Lou fight but find it's hard not to be friends. Kiri sings how wonderful it is to have your own body. Kiri pretends to be a flower.