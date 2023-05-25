Erin & Aaron
Should I Stay or Should I Go
Season 1 E 12 • 06/29/2023
When Erin and Aaron upload their songs online to choose which one to perform together at Asbury Park's "Porchfest", a Grammy-winning producer reaches out with a life-changing offer... for one of them.
S1 • E7Erin & AaronGone Country
Erin and Aaron decide to have a sing-off to see which one of them gets to keep their first name. When Aaron loses, Erin pushes him to adopt a new country persona to match his middle name. He soon over-commits and Erin needs to help him remember who he is.
05/25/2023
S1 • E8Erin & AaronLose Yourself
Erin invites Aaron's old teammates to visit him, not realizing Aaron never told them about his love for music. When Aaron lies to his friends, pretending he only cares about football and pranks, Erin has to convince him to come clean.
06/01/2023
S1 • E9Erin & AaronI Want You Back
After Aaron urges Erin to bond with Sylvia, Erin and Sylvia start spending lots of time together making Aaron and Chuck feel left out. Natasha tries to gain power at her school by having Vivian and Hunter impersonate Erin & Aaron.
06/08/2023
S1 • E10Erin & AaronPictures of You
Natasha plans an elaborate photoshoot for the family's moving announcement. Erin and Aaron fear the pictures will be a social disaster. Meanwhile, Sylvia and Chuck lose Captain Cutie Pie and go to great lengths to win her back.
06/15/2023
S1 • E11Erin & AaronBad Romance
While Erin struggles to get a date with her crush Cayden, Aaron has money trouble for a date with his crush Lily at an expensive restaurant. Erin and Aaron decide to be "in cahoots" and come up with the ultimate plan to land them their dates.
06/22/2023