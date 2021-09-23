That Girl Lay Lay

Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes
Season 1 • 09/23/2021
Out The App: Sadie wishes that her hype-girl avatar, Lay Lay, were real. Lay Lay magically transforms into flesh and blood. Using her innate charm Lay Lay convinces Sadie that the best way to stand out is to run for student council.
That Girl Lay LayS1Out The App
09/23/2021
22:29
That Girl Lay LayS1 • E2Lay Lay Lies Lies
Learning the ins and outs of white lies, Lay Lay takes it to the extreme deciding to make the family dinner, in spite of not knowing how to cook. Marky, with help from Bryce, tries to use his parents next possible jingle gig to make a quick buck.
09/30/2021
22:29
That Girl Lay LayS1 • E3You-Go-Girl-Kart
You-Go-Girl-Kart: Lay Lay and Sadie join the auto club in hopes of creating a fast and stylish ride. Marky and Jeremy try to get Tiffany to promote their new invention, candles that blow themselves out.
10/07/2021
22:29
That Girl Lay LayS1 • E4Lay Lay the Legendary
Lay Lay the Legendary: Lay Lay, Jeremy and Sadie are going to magic camp. Lay Lay quickly realizes that she can use her avatar powers to master tricks, but Sadie feels this is cheating and it's only a matter of time until Lay Lay gets caught.
10/14/2021
22:29
That Girl Lay LayS1 • E10Lay Lay & Sadie's Big Hair Adventure
Lay Lay & Sadie's Big Hair Adventure: During a prank war Lay Lay spills a sticky mess on Sadie's hair. She and Sadie to try fix it before they go to a concert. Marky's latest venture goes wrong when he accidentally lets scorpions go in the house.
11/18/2021