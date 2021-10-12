Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes
Sign in with your TV provider
Traditions E 3 • 12/10/2021
Traditions: When Tommy's first Hanukkah falls on Christmas Eve, the Pickles family has to juggle their family traditions to make sure each feels important, while also celebrating Las Posadas with Betty and her family.
Watching
Full Episode
43:34
Sign in to Watch
RugratsE1Second Time Around
Second Time Around: Tommy leads the babies on a daring adventure to help Chuckie after Chuckie's big attempt to be brave goes horribly wrong.
05/27/2021
Full Episode
22:29
Sign in to Watch
RugratsE2The Werewoof Hunter
Tommy needs his friends' help to save Angelica after she turns into a werewolf at a scary Halloween party where their parents seem to be disappearing one by one.
10/07/2021