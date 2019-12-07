SpongeBob SquarePants

Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes
The Ghost of Plankton/A Cabin in the KelpSeason 12 E 8 • 10/12/2019
The Ghost of Plankton/A Cabin in the Kelp: Plankton becomes a ghost to steal the secret formula, but requires a few lessons from the Flying Dutchman.
43:53
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 • E4SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout
SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout: SpongeBob and Patrick tour the surface world, while the rest of Bikini Bottom prepares a surprise for SpongeBob!
07/12/2019
23:54
12:27
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 • E23Plankton's Intern
Plankton needs help stealing the formula, so he hires an intern who knows more about Mr. Krabs than anyone.
04/30/2020
23:14
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 • E21Bubble Bass's Tab/Kooky Cooks
Bubble Bass avoids paying his bill at the Krusty Krab, so SpongeBob and Squidward are sent to collect the cash. // Mr. Krabs makes Spongebob and Squidward cook a fancy meal for Mrs. Puff, but every dish becomes a dispute.
04/09/2021
23:04
SpongeBob SquarePantsE2Under the Small Top/Squidward's Sick Daze
Under the Small Top/Squidward's Sick Daze: Squidward's house becomes infested with a mail-order flea circus meant for SpongeBob. Squidward fakes being sick to get out of work, but his agony only begins when SpongeBob arrives to care for him.
04/16/2021
12:20
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 • E22Knock Knock, Who's There?
Knock Knock, Who's There?: SpongeBob watches Mr. Krabs's house while he's away, so he takes extreme measures to make sure no one breaks in.
04/23/2021
22:29
SpongeBob SquarePantsS12 • E12The Patrick Star Fan Favorites Special
The Patrick Star Fan Favorites Special: Break out the mayonnaise, set your belts to Wumbo and prepare to scream LEEDLE LEEDLE LEE. Unspeakable - YouTube star and Patrick Star superfan - is counting down the greatest Patrick Star scenes that YOU voted for!
11/12/2021
22:59
SpongeBob SquarePantsE4Something Narwhal This Way Comes / C.H.U.M.S.
Two familiar faces from SpongeBob's past visit Bikini Bottom, but they bring a big problem along with them. After falling down the drain, Plankton finds an unlikely ally in the sewers.
11/19/2021