That Girl Lay Lay

The Packer Packer Bowl

Season 2 E 13 • 02/16/2023

Bacon becomes the West Packer High football mascot, but when the school's rival steals him as part of a prank, Lay Lay will stop at nothing to get her beloved pig back.

That Girl Lay Lay
S2 • E9
Lay Lay's Line Line Dance Dance

Lay Lay's Line Line Dance Dance: Lay Lay mocks Sadie's interest in a country music dance contest but, feels neglected when Sadie goes to the competition without her.
10/20/2022
That Girl Lay Lay
S2 • E10
Lay Lay's Par-Tay-Tay

Lay Lay's Par-Tay-Tay: Determined to make their first party a hit, Lay Lay and Sadie brag to the entire school they've booked the Good Newz Girls to perform. Now all they have to do is make the idea a reality.
10/27/2022
That Girl Lay Lay
S2 • E11
How Zelda Got Her Groove Back Back

Sadie and Lay Lay are determined to find Principal Willingham a date so she'll approve a school dance, but disagree on who her date should be. Separately, they set out on their own match-making missions to prove who is right.
12/15/2022
That Girl Lay Lay
S2 • E13
The App Came Back

Lay Lay's avatar creator visits Sadie with some changes to the app settings, turning Lay Lay's personality negative, while Sadie tries to restore her best friend's positivity and convince the techie not to shut down the app completely.
12/25/2022
