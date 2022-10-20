That Girl Lay Lay
The Packer Packer Bowl
Season 2 E 13 • 02/16/2023
Bacon becomes the West Packer High football mascot, but when the school's rival steals him as part of a prank, Lay Lay will stop at nothing to get her beloved pig back.
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E9Lay Lay's Line Line Dance Dance
Lay Lay's Line Line Dance Dance: Lay Lay mocks Sadie's interest in a country music dance contest but, feels neglected when Sadie goes to the competition without her.
10/20/2022
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E10Lay Lay's Par-Tay-Tay
Lay Lay's Par-Tay-Tay: Determined to make their first party a hit, Lay Lay and Sadie brag to the entire school they've booked the Good Newz Girls to perform. Now all they have to do is make the idea a reality.
10/27/2022
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E11How Zelda Got Her Groove Back Back
Sadie and Lay Lay are determined to find Principal Willingham a date so she'll approve a school dance, but disagree on who her date should be. Separately, they set out on their own match-making missions to prove who is right.
12/15/2022
That Girl Lay LayS2 • E13The App Came Back
Lay Lay's avatar creator visits Sadie with some changes to the app settings, turning Lay Lay's personality negative, while Sadie tries to restore her best friend's positivity and convince the techie not to shut down the app completely.
12/25/2022