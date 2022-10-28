Monster High
Monster Movie/Earworm
Season 1 E 13 • 04/07/2023
Lagoona's creative vision is ignored by other monsters as they make a movie for the Film Festival. Frustrated at her classmates, Toralei and her band release earworms that control everyone's thoughts. Guest Stars: Miles Brown, Riki Lindhome, Kate Micucci
Monster HighS1 • E1The Monstering
The Monstering: Clawdeen follows her instincts and discovers a school for monsters! When she isn't allowed to enroll, she devises other ways to get into Monster High.
10/28/2022
Monster HighS1 • E2Food Fight/Unfinished Brain-ness
Food Fight/Unfinished Brain-ness: Draculaura practices witchcraft illegally so Clawdeen and Frankie help her subdue the tater she brought to life. Frankie, "cursed" from their brain's past life, gets help from Frankie, Clawdeen, and Draculaura to break it.
10/28/2022
Monster HighS1 • E3Case of the Moondays/Portrait of a Monster
Case of the Moondays/Portrait of a Monster: To evade Monster Hunters, Clawdeen must embrace her human side to save herself and Cleo. Frankie's picture day panic causes them to ZAP the school camera into a soul sucking menace.
11/04/2022
Monster HighS1 • E4Witch Hitch/Part of the Pack
Witch Hitch/Part of the Pack: Toralei & Lagoona threaten to expose Draculaura as a witch, sabotaging her campaign to be Head Fearleader. Clawdeen's friendship with Frankie & Draculaura is tested when she's invited to join Monster High's werewolf pack.
11/28/2022
Monster HighS1 • E5That Thing You Deuce/Werewolf Weekend
That Thing You Deuce/Werewolf Weekend: Deuce overworks himself to win a fundraiser, accidentally turning other students into rock candy treats. Clawdeen opens up to her dad and learns they have a lot in common, while Cleo seeks followers in the human world.
11/30/2022
Monster HighS1 • E6Paw-zzle Pieces
In an effort to learn more about her missing mom, Clawdeen opens a portal in the catacombs. As a beast from another dimension terrorizes Monster High, Clawdeen finds an unexpected ally.
12/01/2022
Monster HighS1 • E7Nightmare Nightmore
Draculaura is set on hosting the perfect holiday party. But when things don’t go as planned, she struggles to cope with unmet expectations and sharing the spotlight with someone new.
12/19/2022
Monster HighS1 • E8Out of Step/Pyramid Scheme
Afraid to be embarrassed at a dance-off, Draculaura secretly gives her dance partner, Clawd, enchanted shoes. Cleo wants the lead role for the school play and raids her family’s ancient tomb for a perfect, superior costume.
03/10/2023
Monster HighS1 • E9What’s Up Watzie?/So Familiar
Frankie doesn’t want Watzie to leave for dragon migration, so they amp up the fun to try to convince him to stay. Draculaura must discover her familiar to open a Witchcraft Codex and hone her powers.
03/10/2023
Monster HighS1 • E10Crushed/Over Bro-tective
Frankie bottles up their feelings after not making the fearleading team & causes unintended electrical outbursts. After misguided efforts, Clawd learns that being a good, older brother means more than just protecting his sister.
03/17/2023
Monster HighS1 • E11Horoscare/Flaunt Your Skeleton
Conflicting predictions from a new app say a visit from Cleo’s favorite influencer will either be amazing or a disaster! Ghoulia’s dream (and nightmare) is about to come true when she must perform for superstar alum, Skelly Vonderbone.
03/24/2023
Monster HighS1 • E12Creepover Party/Creature Clash
Draculaura, Clawdeen & Frankie meet Twyla, a boogey monster, while having a sleepover in the library. Frankie, fascinated by Kuma's scaritage, does a ritual unsupervised causing trouble for all Monster High's undead students! Guest Star: Felicia Day
03/31/2023
