Star Trek: Prodigy
A Moral Star, Part 2
Season 1 E 10 • 08/05/2022
A Moral Star, Part 2: When their plan goes awry, the crew must improvise. Meanwhile, Gwyn discovers a dark truth that will forever jeopardize their quest toward salvation.
Star Trek: ProdigyS1 • E3Starstruck
Starstruck: Even with the guidance of their hologram advisor Janeway, the crew of The Protostar is tested when their ship is on a dangerous cosmic collision course.
11/04/2021
45:50
Star Trek: ProdigyS1 • E1Lost & Found: Part I and Part II
Lost & Found: Part I and Part II: Exiled on a mining colony outside Federation space, a group of lawless teens discover a derelict Starfleet ship. Dal must gather an unlikely crew for the USS Protostar to escape Tars Lamora, but The Diviner and his daughter Gwyn have other plans.
07/08/2022
22:21
Star Trek: ProdigyS1 • E4Dreamcatcher
Dreamcatcher: The crew has their first away mission on an undiscovered planet that manifests their deepest desires, only to realize the planet has desires of its own.
07/15/2022
23:13
Star Trek: ProdigyS1 • E5Terror Firma
Terror Firma: Marooned on a deadly planet, the crew must work together with their captive Gwyn to stay alive…. except the planet isn't the only thing in pursuit.
07/22/2022
23:47
Star Trek: ProdigyS1 • E6Kobayashi
Kobayashi: As Gwyn struggles to find her role aboard the Protostar, Dal tests his leadership skills in the newly discovered holodeck.
07/22/2022
23:40
Star Trek: ProdigyS1 • E7First Con-tact
First Con-tact: When a mentor from Dal's past persuades him to use their Federation cover for personal gain, they quickly discover Starfleet has protocols for a reason.
07/29/2022
23:50
Star Trek: ProdigyS1 • E8Time Amok
Time Amok: When The Protostar is fractured in time by an anomaly, Hologram Janeway must synchronize the disjointed crew and save their ship before it destructs.
07/29/2022
23:29
08/05/2022