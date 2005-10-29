Zoey 101
Zoey's Balloon
Season 3 E 11 • 03/11/2007
For Psychology class, Zoey and the gang write their deepest secrets out and tie them to balloons. But when someone finds out Zoey’s secret, she must do as they ask to keep the truth hidden.
More
Watching
Full Episode
23:30
E4Zoey 101Haunted House
Every Halloween at P.C.A., the upper school makes a haunted house for the lower school. Logan promises his haunted house will make kids so scared they'll cry.
10/29/2005
Full Episode
23:31
S3 • E1Zoey 101Surprise
Zoey Brookes returns to PCA to find that she and Lola have a new roommate: Quinn.
09/24/2006
Full Episode
23:31
S3 • E2Zoey 101Chase's Girlfriend
Chase's girlfriend seems really sweet but does she have something to say to Zoey? Meanwhile, Quinn helps Logan with his basketball skills.
10/01/2006
Full Episode
23:30
S3 • E5Zoey 101Zoey's Tutor
Pacific Coast Academy, an elite all boys boarding school is accepting female students for the first time since the school was established in 1923.
11/05/2006
Full Episode
23:31
S3 • E6Zoey 101The Great Vince Blake
Chase catches the PCA star football player cheating. Now he must decide which play to run: keep this to himself or tell his teacher and possibly cause PCA to lose its championship game.
11/12/2006
You may also like1 Video
01:37
Are You Afraid of the Dark? Curse of the Shadows Official TrailerAre You Afraid of the Dark?S2
The Midnight Society returns with a new set of storytellers, and a terrifying new tale about a cursed seaside town that's being haunted by a mysterious figure named the Shadowman. Are You Afraid of the Dark?
01/15/2021