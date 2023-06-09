Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Sleepover Showdown
Season 4 E 16 • 12/27/2023
In an epic sleepover showdown, the girls and boys engage in a fierce battle to claim dominance over the living room.
S4 • E1 Tyler Perry's Young Dylan Build it and They will Flow
Dylan and Rebecca unexpectedly play the role of magician's assistant while determined to return a cash filled lock box to its rightful owner.
09/06/2023
S4 • E2 Tyler Perry's Young Dylan No Camping, No Problem
When the family vacation entails an unwanted camping trip, Dylan and Rebecca devise a plan to sabotage.
09/20/2023
S4 • E3 Tyler Perry's Young Dylan Wilson vs Wilson
Charlie enlists Dylan to help run his campaign for school ambassador against their mutual enemy Ace.
09/27/2023
S4 • E4 Tyler Perry's Young Dylan Artificial Intelligence
While receiving tutoring from Bethany, Dylan’s decision to cheat leads to sabotaging Bethany’s class presentation.
10/04/2023
S4 • E5 Tyler Perry's Young Dylan So Fresh, So Clean
After getting hit rapper Pi'erre Bourne for their first single, Dylan and Rebecca must find a way to recoup money to hire him.
10/11/2023
S4 • E6 Tyler Perry's Young Dylan Dancing with the Sons
Charlie convinces Dylan to stand-in for him in this year’s Mother-Son dance leading to surprising consequences.
10/18/2023
S4 • E7 Tyler Perry's Young Dylan The Wilson Family
Dylan must deal with his family dressed up for Halloween when the heads of a hot brand stop by to interview him as a potential spokesperson.
10/25/2023
S4 • E8 Tyler Perry's Young Dylan Best Friends For-Never
Dylan tries to mend a rift between Rebecca and Bethany only to make matters worse.
11/01/2023
S4 • E9 Tyler Perry's Young Dylan Picture Perfect
Dylan tries to convince local street artists to create a mural featuring himself resulting in widespread chaos.
11/08/2023
S4 • E10 Tyler Perry's Young Dylan Deliver us from Viola
Dylan and Rebecca hatch up a plan to set Viola up on a date with the delivery man.
11/15/2023
S4 • E11 Tyler Perry's Young Dylan Hot Takes
Dylan and Rebecca secure a guest spot on a popular hot-wing eating talk show to promote their new record label.
11/22/2023
S4 • E12 Tyler Perry's Young Dylan Model Behavior
After Rebecca is chosen as a model for a hot clothing boutique, Dylan and Bethany will do anything to get her back.
11/29/2023
S4 • E13 Tyler Perry's Young Dylan Boyz To Men
Deciding they aren’t babies anymore, Dylan and Charlie start turn their bedroom into a man cave.
12/06/2023
S4 • E14 Tyler Perry's Young Dylan What's Poppin'
When Rebecca embarks on a mission to sell Fun Goo, Dylan accidentally ruins all of her products, causing sabotage to her master plan.
12/13/2023
S4 • E15 Tyler Perry's Young Dylan A Very Delivery Van Christmas
Dylan and Charlie's holiday spirit comes to a halt when they are trapped in a delivery van on Christmas eve.
12/20/2023
S4 • E17 Tyler Perry's Young Dylan Mo Viral, Mo Problems
After Charlie's video of Dylan performing a dance goes viral, Dylan must recover his reputation at school.
01/03/2024
