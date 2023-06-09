Tyler Perry's Young Dylan

Sleepover Showdown

Season 4 E 16 • 12/27/2023

In an epic sleepover showdown, the girls and boys engage in a fierce battle to claim dominance over the living room.

22:29

S4 • E1
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Build it and They will Flow

Dylan and Rebecca unexpectedly play the role of magician's assistant while determined to return a cash filled lock box to its rightful owner.
09/06/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S4 • E2
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
No Camping, No Problem

When the family vacation entails an unwanted camping trip, Dylan and Rebecca devise a plan to sabotage.
09/20/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S4 • E3
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Wilson vs Wilson

Charlie enlists Dylan to help run his campaign for school ambassador against their mutual enemy Ace.
09/27/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S4 • E4
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Artificial Intelligence

While receiving tutoring from Bethany, Dylan’s decision to cheat leads to sabotaging Bethany’s class presentation.
10/04/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S4 • E5
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
So Fresh, So Clean

After getting hit rapper Pi'erre Bourne for their first single, Dylan and Rebecca must find a way to recoup money to hire him.
10/11/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S4 • E6
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Dancing with the Sons

Charlie convinces Dylan to stand-in for him in this year’s Mother-Son dance leading to surprising consequences.
10/18/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S4 • E7
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
The Wilson Family

Dylan must deal with his family dressed up for Halloween when the heads of a hot brand stop by to interview him as a potential spokesperson.
10/25/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S4 • E8
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Best Friends For-Never

Dylan tries to mend a rift between Rebecca and Bethany only to make matters worse.
11/01/2023
Full Episode
22:30
S4 • E9
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Picture Perfect

Dylan tries to convince local street artists to create a mural featuring himself resulting in widespread chaos.
11/08/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S4 • E10
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Deliver us from Viola

Dylan and Rebecca hatch up a plan to set Viola up on a date with the delivery man.
11/15/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S4 • E11
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Hot Takes

Dylan and Rebecca secure a guest spot on a popular hot-wing eating talk show to promote their new record label.
11/22/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S4 • E12
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Model Behavior

After Rebecca is chosen as a model for a hot clothing boutique, Dylan and Bethany will do anything to get her back.
11/29/2023
Full Episode
22:30
S4 • E13
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Boyz To Men

Deciding they aren’t babies anymore, Dylan and Charlie start turn their bedroom into a man cave.
12/06/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S4 • E14
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
What's Poppin'

When Rebecca embarks on a mission to sell Fun Goo, Dylan accidentally ruins all of her products, causing sabotage to her master plan.
12/13/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S4 • E15
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
A Very Delivery Van Christmas

Dylan and Charlie's holiday spirit comes to a halt when they are trapped in a delivery van on Christmas eve.
12/20/2023
Full Episode
22:30
Full Episode
22:29
S4 • E17
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Mo Viral, Mo Problems

After Charlie's video of Dylan performing a dance goes viral, Dylan must recover his reputation at school.
01/03/2024
Full Episode
22:29
S4 • E18
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Rhyme It And They Will Come

During the launch of their label, Dylan and Rebecca must secure a new venue before it's too late.
01/10/2024
