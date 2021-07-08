Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
Curse this Verse
Season 3 E 14 • 03/09/2023
Rebecca puts a curse on Dyla. B Story: Charlie orchestrates both dinner and the perfect gift for his parents anniversary.
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E7Coppin' Magnitudes
Coppin' Magnitudes: Myles joins Dylan in camping out overnight for a chance to appear in a music video and score new sneakers, but a series of mishaps threatens Dylan's ability to actually get the shoes.
08/07/2021
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E8Oceans 11am
Oceans 11am: When a valuable collectible that Rebecca and Charlie sneak into school is confiscated by the principal, Dylan must help his cousins pull off an elaborate heist to retrieve it before Myles realizes it's missing.
08/14/2021
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E9Cruisin' for a Bruisin'
Cruisin' for a Bruisin': Rebecca wants to use her new scooter to make social media posts, and Dylan wants to use it in a rap video, but both need to hide it her parents if they want to keep it.
08/21/2021
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS2 • E10Squirrel Scouts and Seaweed Masks
Squirrel Scouts and Seaweed Masks: Accidentally trapped in the garage with Myles, Dylan puts his street smarts to the test against Charlie's scout smarts to see who can find a way out.
09/23/2021
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E1Friday the Juneteenth
Friday the Juneteenth: With the annual Juneteenth parade on the horizon, Dylan and Rebecca find themselves at odds over the float parade. B Story: Myles and Yasmine utilize Charlie's culinary skills to bake pies for Viola's church social.
06/19/2022
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E2How to Catch a Scammer
How to Catch a Scammer: When Dylan and Lay Lay get duped into buying fake designer clothing, they team up to track down the scammer. B Story: Charlie and Rebecca misplace a valuable watch while spring cleaning with Myles and Yasmine.
07/21/2022
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E3Dylan Blows Up
Dylan Blows Up: Dylan becomes an egomaniac when he thinks his latest song is a #1 hit in Nigeria. B Story: Yasmine enlists Rebecca to direct a commercial for her business.
07/28/2022
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E4Dylan & Charlie's Day Off
Dylan & Charlie's Day Off: Faking sick from school, Dylan and Charlie plan a day of fun with Rebecca hot on their tail to expose their lie.
08/04/2022
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E5The Gift Grift
The Gift Grift: After secretly opening his birthday gift from Myles and Yasmine early, Dylan must invent a cover up when he accidentally destroys it. B Story: The family plan to be the top seller at the neighborhood yard sale by way of Charlie’s culinary skills.
09/15/2022
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E6Power Trippin'
Power Trippin': Appointed hall monitor, Dylan finds the job more than he bargained for. B Story: With their parents working evenings, Rebecca and Charlie must prove they can hold down household responsibilities by themselves.
09/22/2022
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E7Fame, Blame & Video Games
Dylan and Rebecca form an unlikely team to win a school gaming competition. B Story: Charlie is tasked with painting a portrait of Myles and Yasmine.
09/29/2022
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E8Saturday School
Saturday School: After falling asleep in class due to staying up late for a family tradition with Myles, Dylan is forced into Saturday detention. B Story: The family deals with Viola's competitive nature on game day.
10/13/2022
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E9On the Hunt for Fun
On the Hunt for Fun: After Myles and Yasmien enforce a "no technology" policy into place, Dylan, Rebecca and Charlie find themselves on a treasure hunt in order to retrieve their gadgets.
10/20/2022
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E10The Chi Ones
The Chi Ones: After his old rap group from Chicago pay him a visit, Dylan must decide between the past and his future as a solo artist. B Story: Rebecca puts Myles and Yasmine on a strict diet regimen.
10/27/2022
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E11Renaissance Man
Tasked with writing a history report, Dylan travels back in time to the Harlem Renaissance.
02/16/2023
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E12Reality Bites
Dylan tries to create drama between his family and friends for his reality show audition tape.
02/23/2023
Tyler Perry's Young DylanS3 • E13A Corsage with Your Sabotage
Dylan and his new friend Tara plot to sabotage Bethany and her date to the school dance. B Story: Charlie is put in charge of the Mardi Gras themed dance.
03/02/2023