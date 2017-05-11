ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks S3 • E18 ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks: "Oh Brother Where Art Thou/The Wall"

Oh Brother Where Art Thou/The Wall: Alvin thinks he's losing his mind when Simon goes missing and no one else even remembers who Simon is. When the girls at school cast votes for the cutest chipmunk on the bathroom wall, Alvin worries about the results.