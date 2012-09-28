Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Super Shredder
E 20 • 11/06/2016
The Super Shredder: For the first time, the Turtles encounter something they cannot defeat – the Super Shredder!
23:23
Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS1 • E1Rise of the Turtles Part 1
When Splinter allows his teenage sons, the Mutant Ninja Turtles, to visit the surface for the first time, they discover that the surface world isn’t as simple as it first appears.
09/28/2012
17:35
Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS1 • E2Rise of the Turtles Part 2
When Splinter allows his teenage sons, the Mutant Ninja Turtles, to visit the surface for the first time, they discover that the surface world isn’t as simple as it first appears.
09/29/2012
22:30
Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E1The Mutation Situation
When Shredder teams with the Kraang to receive a batch of mutagen, the Turtles' problems only get worse-even putting their friendship with April at stake.
10/12/2013
22:30
Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E3Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Invasion of the Squirrelanoids"
Invasion of the Squirrelanoids: While tracking mutagen, the Turtles bring a mutated squirrel back to the lair. When it starts multiplying, the Turtles must hunt the squirrel mutants and prevent them from escaping into the city.
10/19/2013
22:30
Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E2Follow the Leader
Follow the Leader: When the Turtles face Shredder's newest threat, an army of Robot Foot Soldiers, Karai captures Leonardo and forces him to do battle with these new and improved ninjas that can adapt to his every move.
11/02/2013
22:30
Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E4Mutagen Man Unleashed
Mutagen Man Unleashed: Donatello obsessively experiments with mutagen in a bid to find a cure for April's mutated father. Unfortunately this puts April in danger from a new threat—Mutagen Man!
11/09/2013
22:31
Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E5Mikey Gets Shellacne
Michelangelo is tired of being the "runt of the litter." But when he fools around with some mutagen, he gets a dangerous infection that is mutating out of control.
11/16/2013
22:30
Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E6Target: April O'Neil
Target: April O'Neil: April tries to resume a normal teenage life, but when Karai starts hunting her again, April realizes she may have put her new friend Casey Jones in danger as well.
11/23/2013
22:30
Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E7Slash and Destroy
Slash and Destroy: The Turtles find themselves being hunted by a new threat—another mutant turtle called Slash, who has a personal vendetta against the brothers.
11/30/2013
22:30
Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E9The Good, The Bad, and Casey Jones
After encountering mutants and ninjas, Casey Jones decides to take on "pure evil" alone. When he meets Raphael, the two hot-headed fighters must put their dislike for each other aside and work together against a common foe.
02/02/2014
22:30
Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E8The Kraang Conspiracy
The Kraang Conspiracy: Feeling left out of the action, April insists on joining the Turtles on a mission to TCRI, where they learn a shocking secret about April's past.
02/09/2014
22:30
Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E10Fungus Humungous
A fungus mutant spreading through the sewers causes the Turtles and April to experience their worst fears as Leonardo must face his greatest fear— losing his team.
02/16/2014
22:34
Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E13Wormquake! - Part 1
Facing Shredder’s deadly new assassin, Leo must decide whether to risk his brother’s lives or ask for Splinter’s help. Donnie must put aside his rivalry with Casey in order to uncover a new Kraang plot.
03/14/2014