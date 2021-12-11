Tooned In
Bennett v Jolienne v Karina
E 9 • 12/03/2021
Bennett v Jolienne v Karina: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the winner!
21:59
Tooned InE8Caleb v Mason v Sage
Caleb v Mason v Sage: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the big winner!
11/12/2021
22:29
12/03/2021
22:29
Tooned InE10Amelia v Francesca v London
Amelia v Francesca v London: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the winner!
04/22/2022
22:29
Tooned InE11Alexis v Fia v Landon
Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode's big winner!
04/29/2022
22:29
Tooned InE12Carson v Sadie v Tre
Carson v Sadie v Tre: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the big winner!
05/06/2022
22:29
Tooned InE13Deston v Kalea v Zuri
Deston v Kalea v Zuri: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode's big winner!
05/13/2022
22:29
Tooned InE14Bailey v Johnny v Madeline
Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode’s big winner!
06/04/2022
22:27
Tooned InE15Carolina v Dominic v Zoe
Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode's big winner!
06/10/2022
22:28
Tooned InE16Ella v Ian v Jayden
Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode’s big winner!
06/17/2022
22:27
Tooned InE17Angelina v Fabian v Olivia
Angelina v Fabian v Olivia: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode's winner!
06/24/2022
22:27
Tooned InE18Charles v Julia v Tori
Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode’s big winner!
07/01/2022