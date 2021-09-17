Tooned In Bennett v Jolienne v Karina Season 2 E 9 • 12/03/2021

Bennett v Jolienne v Karina: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the winner!