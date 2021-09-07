The Patrick Star Show
Stuntin'/Olly Olly Organ Free
Season 1 E 24 • 07/04/2023
Patrick gets a stunt double. Patrick's organs leave his body in protest.
S1 • E1The Patrick Star ShowLate for Breakfast/Bummer Jobs
Patrick presents a show about food after missing out on a hearty breakfast. Patrick and SpongeBob experience the wonders of the workforce.
07/09/2021
S1 • E2The Patrick Star ShowPat-a-thon/Lost in Couch
Patrick hosts a telethon to raise money for snails who can't dance. Patrick loses the remote in the cushions, so he journeys into the couch to track it down.
07/16/2021
S1 • E3The Patrick Star ShowStair Wars/Enemies à la Mode
Stair Wars/Enemies a la Mode: Patrick and GrandPat try to pass each other on the stairs, leading to a ludicrous conflict. The members of the Star family each confront their own absurd rivalries.
07/23/2021
S1 • E4The Patrick Star ShowSquidina's Little Helper/I Smell a Pat
Squidina's Little Helper/I Smell a Pat: Squidina hires an assistant who's a little too good at his job. The Patrick Star Show is interrupted by a most peculiar stench.
08/13/2021
S1 • E5The Patrick Star ShowTerror at 20,000 Leagues
Terror at 20,000 Leagues: The Patrick Show presents a Halloween TV special.
10/22/2021
S1 • E6The Patrick Star ShowGas Station Vacation/Bunny the Barbarian
Gas Station Vacation/Bunny the Barbarian: The Star Family heads to their favorite resort. Bunny goes on a mid-day adventure to a forgotten age.
11/05/2021
S1 • E7The Patrick Star ShowThe Yard Sale
The Yard Sale: GrandPat prevents his precious memories from being sold at a family yard sale.
11/19/2021
S1 • E8The Patrick Star ShowThe Haunting of Star House/Who's a Big Boy?
The Haunting of Star House/Who's a Big Boy?: Patrick hires cheap ghosts to haunt his house, but he ends up getting just what he paid for. Patrick hits an unnatural growth spurt in his late adolescence.
03/04/2022
S1 • E9The Patrick Star ShowJust in Time for Christmas/ Klopnodian Heritage Festival
Just in Time for Christmas/Klopnodian Heritage Festival: Patrick travels through time to find last minute Christmas gifts for his family. The Star Family learns the cultural traditions of the old country.
03/11/2022
S1 • E10The Patrick Star ShowTo Dad and Back/Survivoring
To Dad and Back/Survivoring: Patrick ventures inside Cecil to learn how the body works. Cecil takes his kids camping, but Squidina wants the drama of reality TV.
03/25/2022
S1 • E11The Patrick Star ShowX Marks the Pot/Patrick's Alley
X Marks the Pot/Patrick's Alley: A classic villain returns to his former lair, only to find the Star Family inhabiting it. The Patrick Show rebrands for a younger audience.
04/08/2022
S1 • E12The Patrick Star ShowNitwit Neighborhood News/Mid-Season Finale
Nitwit Neighborhood News/Mid-Season Finale: Patrick and Squidina report the news around Bikini Bottom. The Patrick Show presents the epic conclusion to the first half of its first season.
07/22/2022
S1 • E13The Patrick Star ShowThe Uncredible Journey/Host-a-Palooza
Tinkle, Ouchie, and Pinkeye must venture back home together after being taken away by mistake. Patrick gets injured, so his family members take turns hosting the show.
02/17/2023
S1 • E14The Patrick Star ShowBackpay Payback/House Hunting
Granny Tentacles helps Squidward collect his paper delivery money from Cecil. The Star family house runs away from home.
03/03/2023
S1 • E15The Patrick Star ShowPearl Wants to Be a Star/Super Sitters
Pearl Wants to Be a Star/Super Sitters: Pearl stars in a guest appearance on The Patrick Show. Patrick and SpongeBob go back in time to watch MermaidMan and Barnacle Boy when they were new.
04/10/2023
S1 • E16The Patrick Star ShowFitzPatrick
Patrick's evil twin cousin shows up to ruin Patrick's reputation.
04/11/2023
S1 • E17The Patrick Star ShowThe Drooling Fool/Patrick's Got A Zoo Loose
Patrick's uncontrollable drooling gets out of hand and mouth. A shape-shifting alien runs loose in the Star home.
04/13/2023
S1 • E18The Patrick Star ShowThe Patterfly Effect/A Space Affair to Remember
Patrick messes with the space-time continuum. While Cecil and Bunny celebrate their anniversary in outer space, Patrick and Squidina throw a house party.
04/18/2023
S1 • E19The Patrick Star ShowHome Ecch!/Fun and Done!
Squidina hosts a television show to pass a home economics class. Patrick and SpongeBob try to unlock a dull child's imagination.
04/20/2023
S1 • E20The Patrick Star ShowThe Lil' Patscals/The Pre-Historic Patrick Star Show
Patrick learns what GrandPat's childhood was like. Cave Pat hosts a show with his cave family.
04/25/2023
S1 • E21The Patrick Star ShowThe Patrick Show Sells Out/Neptune's Ball
The Patrick Show gets competing sponsors. The star family visits King Neptune's palace.
04/27/2023
S1 • E22The Patrick Star ShowDad's Stache Stash/A Root Galoot
Cecil shows Patrick his mustache collection. The Star family brings a mandrake root into their home.
05/02/2023
S1 • E23The Patrick Star ShowThe Starry Awards/Blorpsgiving
Patrick hosts an award ceremony. Captain Doug Quasar meets Pat-Tron's robot family.
05/04/2023