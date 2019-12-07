SpongeBob SquarePants Plankton's Intern/Patrick's Tantrum Season 12 E 23 • 02/25/2022

Plankton's Intern/Patrick's Tantrum: Plankton needs help stealing the formula, so he hires an intern who knows more about Mr. Krabs than anyone. Patrick goes into a destructive fit whenever he hears a bell, so his friends help him in their own ways.