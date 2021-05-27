Rugrats
The Future Maker/Goodbye Reptar
Season 1 E 9 • 04/15/2022
The Future Maker/Goodbye Reptar: Angelica uses face filters on her phone to trick Susie into thinking she's going to turn into a taco. Tommy helps Chuckie send a message to his Reptar doll who they think travelled to outer space. Guest Star: Telma Hopkins
RugratsS1 • E1Second Time Around
Second Time Around: Tommy leads the babies on a daring adventure to help Chuckie after Chuckie's big attempt to be brave goes horribly wrong.
05/27/2021
22:29
RugratsS1 • E2The Werewoof Hunter
Tommy needs his friends' help to save Angelica after she turns into a werewolf at a scary Halloween party where their parents seem to be disappearing one by one.
10/07/2021
23:09
RugratsS1 • E3Traditions
Traditions: When Tommy's first Hanukkah falls on Christmas Eve, the Pickles family has to juggle their family traditions to make sure each feels important, while also celebrating Las Posadas with Betty and her family.
12/10/2021
22:29
RugratsS1 • E4One Big Happy Family / The Last Balloon
Angelica takes advantage of a family problem to make Tommy and Chuckie play a game of house. // Tommy and the babies help Chuckie take care of what he thinks is the last balloon in the whole wide world.
02/25/2022
22:29
RugratsS1 • E5Tail of the Dogbot / Jonathan for a Day
Tommy's dad invents a robot dog that's allergy-free for Chuckie and Chas, but not necessarily problem-free. // Angelica uses an argument between the twins to trick Phil into becoming her personal assistant.
03/04/2022
22:29
RugratsS1 • E6Lady DeClutter / New Puppy
When a "professional organizer" comes over, it's up to Tommy and his friends to stop her from taking all the toys. When Tommy's parents bring home a foster puppy, Tommy must find a way to keep Spike from being replaced.
03/18/2022
22:29
RugratsS1 • E7March for Peas / The Two Angelicas
When Grandpa's hurt back keeps him from his favorite event, Tommy enlists his friends to create the event at home. Angelica's new talking doll is a shock to her and a surprise to the babies.
03/25/2022
22:29
RugratsS1 • E8No License to Drive / I Dream of Duffy
Angelica needs the babies' help adjusting to life without her Cynthia car when her car privileges are taken away. Tommy and his friends must keep Angelica under control when she discovers a way to get any toy she asks for.
04/08/2022
22:28
