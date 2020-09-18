The Loud House

Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes
No Bus No Fuss/Resident UpheavalSeason 5 E 8 • 01/29/2021
No Bus No Fuss/Resident Upheaval: Lincoln and his friends try to find another way to school after a run in with the 8th grade bullies on the bus. Lincoln and Clyde are at odds when they discover there's only room for one of their grandmas.
The Loud HouseS5 • E2The Boss Maybe/Family Bonding
The Boss Maybe/Family Bonding: Now the oldest in the house, Leni struggles to follow in Lori's footsteps as the family's babysitter. Secret agents Lincoln and Clyde investigate the Loud's suspicious new neighbors.
09/18/2020
The Loud HouseS5 • E3Strife of the Party/Kernel of Truth
Strife of the Party/Kernel of Truth: When Lola learns that Lana is planning their joint birthday, she does everything to stop it. Lincoln and the Middle School Action News Team solve the mystery of the missing popcorn.
09/25/2020
The Loud HouseS5 • E4Ghosted!
Ghosted!: With the help of Lincoln and Clyde, Lori banishes a ghost she believes is haunting her. But, when Fairway's golf team starts to struggle, Lori realizes she has to bring it back to turn the team's luck around.
10/09/2020
The Loud HouseS5 • E5Blinded By Science/Band Together
After searching for her next big scientific breakthrough, Lisa discovers Flip is a marvel of modern science.Luna has to decide between playing in a band with her friends or with playing with professionals.
10/16/2020
The Loud HouseS5 • E6Season's Cheatings/A Flipmas Carol
Season's Cheatings/A Flipmas Carol: Lincoln tries to game the family gift swap and ends up learning a valuable lesson. A Scrooge-like Flip is visited by three ghosts in this take on “A Christmas Carol.”
12/05/2020
The Loud HouseS5 • E7Cow Pie Kid/Saved by the Spell
Cow Pie Kid/Saved by the Spell: Lynn pushes Liam to his limits when he becomes the star pitcher for the middle school baseball team. Lincoln's friends try to stop him from performing a magic act at the middle school talent show.
01/22/2021
01/29/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E9School of Shock/Electshunned
School of Shock/Electshunned: Lisa takes over her first-grade classroom and learns that there's more to teaching than just knowing facts. Leni goes toe-to-toe with the Mayor in a city-wide Royal Woods election.
02/05/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E10Zach Attack/Flying Solo
Zach Attack/Flying Solo: Zach and Rusty fake an alien landing that sends the whole town on a hunt for little green men. Clyde thinks he's a shoe-in for the Glee Club solo, until Lincoln accidentally auditions and lands the part.
02/08/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E11The Loud House Mega Music Countdown
The Loud House Mega Music Countdown: It's all the best songs from The Loud House in one playlist! Host Carlos PenaVega - the voice of Bobby Santiago himself - counts down all the top tracks YOU voted for, leading up to the #1 Loud House song of all time!
02/15/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E12Silence of the Luans/Undercover Mom
Silence of the Luans/Undercover Mom: With Luan locked in a cell in the basement, who is responsible for the April Fool's Day pranks this year? Mom goes undercover as a student at the high school and becomes BFFs with Leni, Luna and Luan.
03/26/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E13Hurl, Interrupted/Diamonds are for Never
Hurl, Interrupted/Diamonds are for Never: Lynn tries to stall her friends from riding the new coaster at Dairyland before they find out her big secret. After Lola and Mr. Grouse find a precious gem, the two struggle to decide who gets to watch over it.
05/07/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E14Rumor Has It/Training Day
Rumor Has It/Training Day: Lincoln and the gang are trapped in the woods with Mr. Bolhofner, who may not be who he says he is. Lana gets more than she bargained for when she takes on Stella's untrainable new bunny.
05/14/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E15Director's Rut/Friday Night Fights
Director's Rut/Friday Night Fights: Luan turns to Mr. Coconuts for help after she struggles to direct her school's play. Lisa joins Lynn's football team as the analytics coach to prove that math will always beat out heart.
05/21/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E16Grub Snub/She's All Bat
Grub Snub/She's All Bat: When Leni and her friends start hanging out at Gus's, Lincoln and the gang start a turf war for control. Lucy gets jealous of Lola's newfound attention after she joins the Mortician's Club.
05/28/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E17Camped!
Camped!: When Dad discovers that his childhood camp is closing, he decides to take the family for one final visit. They soon uncover a map that could lead to a treasure big enough to save it and prove the existence of an old camp legend.
05/31/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E18Much Ado About Noshing/Broadcast Blues
Much Ado About Noshing/Broadcast Blues: The kids help Dad track down the mystery person who left Lynn's Table a bad review online. The Action News Team has to cater to Chandler's demands after he buys the club new equipment.
08/27/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E19Lori Days/In the Mick of Time
Lori Days/In the Mick of Time: Lori makes a surprise visit to the house when she feels like she's missing out on the family's inside jokes. After embellishing her friendship with Mick Swagger, Luna has to convince the star to play her high school dance.
08/27/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E20Dad Reputation/Dream a Lily Dream
Dad Reputation/Dream a Lily Dream: While playing in her Dad's new band, Luna is worried about her reputation if her friends see her perform. Lisa discovers the only way to stop Lily's nightmares is to go inside her dreams and fight them herself.
08/27/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E22Fam Scam/Farm to Unstable
Fam Scam/Farm to Unstable: Embarrassed by her family, Lola pretends to be a McBride to impress her new sophisticated pageant friend. After realizing farm work with Liam is harder than they thought, Lincoln and the gang look for shortcuts.
11/05/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E23Diss The Cook/For Sale By Loner
Diss The Cook/For Sale By Loner: Lincoln is convinced the middle school lunch lady is holding a grudge against him and his older sisters. Mr. Grouse attempts to find some peace and quiet after moving away from the Louds.
11/12/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E22Fright Bite/The Loudly Bones
Fright Bite/The Loudly Bones: When a vampire moves into Royal Woods, Lucy must convince him to turn the Mortician's Club into vampires. Lisa discovers that the dinosaur bones she found in her backyard may not be what they seem.
11/26/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E1Lincoln Loud's Holly Jolly Gift Guide
Tis the season…for some Loud House Holiday fun! With a family this big, gift giving can be a stressful situation. But not anymore! Sit back and watch how Lincoln Loud solves all the Louds' perilous present predicaments!
12/11/2021
The Loud HouseS5 • E20How the Best Was Won/Animal House
How the Best Was Won/Animal House: The gang splits up, competing for the title of “Middle School's Best Friends,” creating a rift between the group. Lana tries to find homes for the exotic pets at the Royal Woods Animal Shelter, before they're moved out.
12/11/2021