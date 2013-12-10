Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Slash and Destroy"
Season 2 E 7 • 11/30/2013
The Turtles find themselves being hunted by a new threat—another mutant turtle called Slash, who has a personal vendetta against the brothers.
More
Watching
Full Episode
22:30
Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E1Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "The Mutation Situation"
When Shredder teams with the Kraang to receive a batch of mutagen, the Turtles' problems only get worse-even putting their friendship with April at stake.
10/12/2013
Full Episode
22:30
Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E3Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Invasion of the Squirrelanoids"
Invasion of the Squirrelanoids: While tracking mutagen, the Turtles bring a mutated squirrel back to the lair. When it starts multiplying, the Turtles must hunt the squirrel mutants and prevent them from escaping into the city.
10/19/2013
Full Episode
22:30
Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E2Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Follow the Leader"
Follow the Leader: When the Turtles face Shredder's newest threat, an army of Robot Foot Soldiers, Karai captures Leonardo and forces him to do battle with these new and improved ninjas that can adapt to his every move.
11/02/2013
Full Episode
22:30
Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E4Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Mutagen Man Unleashed"
Mutagen Man Unleashed: Donatello obsessively experiments with mutagen in a bid to find a cure for April's mutated father. Unfortunately this puts April in danger from a new threat—Mutagen Man!
11/09/2013
Full Episode
22:31
Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E5Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Mikey Gets Shellacne"
Michelangelo is tired of being the "runt of the litter." But when he fools around with some mutagen, he gets a dangerous infection that is mutating out of control.
11/16/2013
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E6Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Target: April O'Neil"
Target: April O'Neil: April tries to resume a normal teenage life, but when Karai starts hunting her again, April realizes she may have put her new friend Casey Jones in danger as well.
11/23/2013
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E7Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Slash and Destroy"
The Turtles find themselves being hunted by a new threat—another mutant turtle called Slash, who has a personal vendetta against the brothers.
11/30/2013
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E9Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "The Good, The Bad, and Casey Jones"
The Good, The Bad and, Casey Jones: After encountering mutants and ninjas, Casey Jones decides to take on "pure evil" alone. When he meets Raphael, the two fighters must put their dislike for each other aside and work together against a common foe.
02/02/2014
Full Episode
22:30
Sign in to Watch
Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesS2 • E8Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "The Kraang Conspiracy"
The Kraang Conspiracy: Feeling left out of the action, April insists on joining the Turtles on a mission to TCRI, where they learn a shocking secret about April's past.
02/09/2014