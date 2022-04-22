The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
The Show Off
Season 1 E 8 • 12/08/2022
Roy and Viv wish for Dimmsdale to be a combo of their favorite TV shows. Viv wishes for "Riverpound" where she'll finally win over her crush and Roy wishes for "Action High" a place to diffuse bombs until Roy is trapped by supervillain Vicky.
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly OdderS1 • E1Cake, Dance, & Solid Gold Pants
Timmy Turner is excited to gift his cousin Vivian with his Fairy Godparents on her first day living in Dimmsdale. However, when her new stepbrother Roy accidentally witnesses the transfer, Viv and Roy are forced to share Cosmo and Wanda.
04/22/2022
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly OdderS1 • E2The Most Popular Person
The Most Popular Person: FLASHBACK EPISODE! It's Viv's first day of school, and she wishes to be the Most Popular Person, but it's more difficult than she realized. Meanwhile, Roy, conflicted over his own popularity, wishes for a loyal dog... who happens to bite butts.
10/10/2022
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly OdderS1 • E3The Forbidden Phrase
The Forbidden Phrase: Roy and Viv turn the people of Earth into mindless dancers after wishing to write the catchiest song of all time as a way to save their parents' dance studio.
11/03/2022
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly OdderS1 • E4Vicky's Best Friend
To prove Dimmsdale's nemesis Vicky is only mean because she's lonely, Viv wishes that Vicky would become best friends with the next person she sees…which is Viv. Roy then wishes HE were Vicky's best friend to prove Viv wrong.
11/10/2022
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly OdderS1 • E5King Roydas
Roy wishes that everything he touches turns to gold despite Viv's objections. When his "Roydas Touch" inevitably goes awry, Roy is determined to save the town from an angry wolf AND still prove his wish is still golden.
11/17/2022
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly OdderS1 • E6Cheater Cheater Cookie Eater
When Viv learns both she & Rachel want the Cookie Scout grand prize, she wishes they could enter the Competition together. Rachel's extreme tactics get them into trouble, but luckily Roy and Ty end up in the perfect position to bail them out.
11/24/2022
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly OdderS1 • E7Da Wish App
While Wanda and Cosmo are off in Fairy World, Roy and Viv use Da Wish App to grant their wishes, until they inadvertently unleash a horde of Zombies in their home on Hornet Day. Just wait, you'll see.
12/01/2022
12/08/2022