Tooned In
Charles v Julia v Tori
Season 2 E 18 • 07/01/2022
Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode’s big winner!
Tooned InS2 • E1Aaliyah v Jack v Roman
Aaliyah v Jack v Roman: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the big winner!
09/17/2021
Tooned InS2 • E2Carson v Daniel v Isis
Carson v Daniel v Isis: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the big winner!
09/24/2021
Tooned InS2 • E3Braylon v Peyton v Roman
Braylon v Peyton v Roman: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode's winner!
10/01/2021
Tooned InS2 • E4Julian v Mia v Robyn
Julian v Mia v Robyn: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the big winner!
10/08/2021
Tooned InS2 • E5Alec v Brandon v Camryn
Alec v Brandon v Camryn: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the big winner!
10/15/2021
Tooned InS2 • E7Ayden v Mila v Noa
Ayden v Mila v Noa: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the big winner!
10/18/2021
Tooned InS2 • E6Bella v Ellie v Evan
Bella v Ellie v Evan: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the big winner!
10/29/2021
Tooned InS2 • E8Caleb v Mason v Sage
Caleb v Mason v Sage: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the big winner!
11/12/2021
Tooned InS2 • E9Bennett v Jolienne v Karina
Bennett v Jolienne v Karina: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the winner!
12/03/2021
Tooned InS2 • E10Amelia v Francesca v London
Amelia v Francesca v London: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the winner!
04/22/2022
Tooned InS2 • E11Alexis v Fia v Landon
Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode's big winner!
04/29/2022
Tooned InS2 • E12Carson v Sadie v Tre
Carson v Sadie v Tre: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the big winner!
05/06/2022
Tooned InS2 • E13Deston v Kalea v Zuri
Deston v Kalea v Zuri: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode's big winner!
05/13/2022
Tooned InS2 • E14Bailey v Johnny v Madeline
Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode’s big winner!
06/04/2022
Tooned InS2 • E15Carolina v Dominic v Zoe
Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode's big winner!
06/10/2022
Tooned InS2 • E16Ella v Ian v Jayden
Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode’s big winner!
06/17/2022
Tooned InS2 • E17Angelina v Fabian v Olivia
Angelina v Fabian v Olivia: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode's winner!
06/24/2022
Tooned InS2 • E18Charles v Julia v Tori
Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode’s big winner!
07/01/2022