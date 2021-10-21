Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes
BoomBox Burger Bop E 6 • 10/28/2021
BoomBox Burger Bop: It's the 10-year anniversary of BoomBox Burger and Trish & Bryce learn that their BBB jingle is getting replaced. Concerned they've lost their edge Lay Lay and Sadie try to boost their parent's confidence by giving them a new sound.
That Girl Lay Lay E5 Ha-Lay Lay-Ween
Ha-Lay-Lay-Ween: It's Halloween! Tiffany dares Lay Lay and Sadie to stay overnight at the school in order try and prove the ghost of Old Man Packer doesn't exist, or does he?
10/21/2021
That Girl Lay Lay E6 BoomBox Burger Bop
10/28/2021
That Girl Lay Lay E8 That Dude Dylan
That Dude Dylan: BoomBox Burger is hosting a contest and Lay Lay is excited to show off her talents! When Young Dylan shows off his rap skills Sadie and Lay Lay try to gain the upper hand by finding out secrets about Dylan. Guest Star: Young Dylan.
11/11/2021
That Girl Lay Lay E9 Mozzarella Heads
Mozzarella Heads: Trying to earn some extra money to buy a video game Lay Lay & Sadie get hired to be birthday clowns. When Marky realizes the girls are naturals he sees a money making opportunity and volunteers to be the girl's manager.
11/11/2021