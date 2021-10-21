Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes

That Girl Lay Lay
Ha-Lay Lay-Ween
E 5 • 10/21/2021

Ha-Lay-Lay-Ween: It's Halloween! Tiffany dares Lay Lay and Sadie to stay overnight at the school in order try and prove the ghost of Old Man Packer doesn't exist, or does he?

Ha-Lay-Lay-Ween: It's Halloween! Tiffany dares Lay Lay and Sadie to stay overnight at the school in order try and prove the ghost of Old Man Packer doesn't exist, or does he?
10/21/2021
That Girl Lay Lay
E6
BoomBox Burger Bop

BoomBox Burger Bop: It's the 10-year anniversary of BoomBox Burger and Trish & Bryce learn that their BBB jingle is getting replaced. Concerned they've lost their edge Lay Lay and Sadie try to boost their parent's confidence by giving them a new sound.
10/28/2021
That Girl Lay Lay
E8
That Dude Dylan

That Dude Dylan: BoomBox Burger is hosting a contest and Lay Lay is excited to show off her talents! When Young Dylan shows off his rap skills Sadie and Lay Lay try to gain the upper hand by finding out secrets about Dylan. Guest Star: Young Dylan.
11/11/2021
That Girl Lay Lay
E9
Mozzarella Heads

Mozzarella Heads: Trying to earn some extra money to buy a video game Lay Lay & Sadie get hired to be birthday clowns. When Marky realizes the girls are naturals he sees a money making opportunity and volunteers to be the girl's manager.
11/11/2021
That Girl Lay Lay
E11
Make Room For Lay Lay

Make Room For Lay Lay: Lay Lay wants to make her mark on her shared bedroom with Sadie, but in true Lay Lay form, she takes things a step too far and her bling goes beyond the practical. Guest Star: Fresh Beat Band
11/25/2021