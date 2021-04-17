Nick News
Nick News: Metaverse, Media and Making History
Season 2 E 204 • 05/25/2022
Nick News enters the Metaverse; Then heads to the White House Press briefing room; followed by an introduction to a never-before-seen NASCAR pit crew.
More
Watching
Full Episode
44:29
Nick NewsS1 • E1Nick News: Kids and the Impact of Climate Change
CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas takes a look at the history of Earth Day and the global reach it's taken since its inception in 1970. She also meets a number of kids who share how they're taking action in their communities.
04/17/2021
Full Episode
22:29
Nick NewsS1 • E2Nick News: Kids, Immigration & Equality
A special looking at the history of immigration in the United States and how it's evolved to today. Is there a difference? We'll show that everyone attempting to make it to the US for generations, has been doing so for the same reasons.
06/17/2021
Full Episode
22:46
Nick NewsS1 • E3Nick News: Kids and Sports
As life gets back to normal, kids are especially excited to get back out and get active. “Nick News: Kids and Sports” features some of the most inspiring and impactful sports stories, including a high school whose athletes are headed for the pros.
10/06/2021
Full Episode
22:30
Nick NewsS1 • E4Nick News: Cyberbullies, Robots and Turtles
This edition of Nick News features cyberbully survivors Jules LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels from Side Hustle; then it's man's ‘man-made' best friend: robots; followed by the oldest sea turtle hospital in the world, saving them from extinction.
11/17/2021
Full Episode
22:29
Nick NewsS1 • E5Nick News: Afghanistan, Steppers, and Broadway
This edition of Nick News looks at the plight of schoolgirls in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover; then we head to the opening of the Broadway show, Mrs. Doubtfire; and then we hit the streets of Philadelphia with the West Powelton Steppers.
12/15/2021
Full Episode
22:30
Nick NewsS1 • E6Nick News: Flying, Finance and Fun with Chess
This edition of Nick News looks at CAP, a program training the next generation of pilots; then on to a Chicago school where financial responsibility isn’t just taught but practiced; and finally, meet 11-year-old Chess prodigy, Tanilotuwa Adewumi.
01/19/2022
Full Episode
22:29
Nick NewsS2 • E1Nick News: Coins, Skates & a Healthy Mind
This edition of Nick News takes us inside the U.S. Treasury with the Secretary herself, Janet Yellen; then to Beijing where the US Women's Hockey team aims for a Gold Medal repeat; and mental wellness roundtable with the US Surgeon General and kids.
02/16/2022
Full Episode
22:30
Nick NewsS2 • E2Nick News: Books, Basketball and Bullying
This edition of Nick News takes us to a book club created BY kids FOR kids; then we find out what it takes to be a sports reporter; and finally, meet Enzo, he's a canine crusader who's on a mission to spread kindness.
03/23/2022
Full Episode
22:29
Nick NewsS2 • E3Nick News: Courage, Cookies and Crops
This edition of Nick News takes us to a shelter in Ukraine where kids show us what courage looks like; then onto NYC where we meet a sisterhood of scouts like no other; and finally the most famous farmer in Georgia - who's 7.
04/27/2022