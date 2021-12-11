Tooned In

Carolina v Dominic v Zoe

E 15 • 06/10/2022

Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode's big winner!

21:59
Tooned In
E8
Caleb v Mason v Sage

Caleb v Mason v Sage: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the big winner!
11/12/2021
22:29
Tooned In
E9
Bennett v Jolienne v Karina

Bennett v Jolienne v Karina: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the winner!
12/03/2021
22:29
Tooned In
E10
Amelia v Francesca v London

Amelia v Francesca v London: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the winner!
04/22/2022
22:29
Tooned In
E11
Alexis v Fia v Landon

Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode's big winner!
04/29/2022
22:29
Tooned In
E12
Carson v Sadie v Tre

Carson v Sadie v Tre: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the big winner!
05/06/2022
22:29
Tooned In
E13
Deston v Kalea v Zuri

Deston v Kalea v Zuri: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode's big winner!
05/13/2022
22:29
Tooned In
E14
Bailey v Johnny v Madeline

Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode’s big winner!
06/04/2022
22:27
Tooned In
E15
Carolina v Dominic v Zoe

Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode's big winner!
06/10/2022
22:28
Tooned In
E16
Ella v Ian v Jayden

Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode’s big winner!
06/17/2022
22:27
Tooned In
E17
Angelina v Fabian v Olivia

Angelina v Fabian v Olivia: Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode's winner!
06/24/2022
22:27
Tooned In
E18
Charles v Julia v Tori

Host Jerry Trainor and A.I. supercomputer Nicky (voiced by Rama Vallury) put three kid contestants to the ultimate trivia test to prove their Nicktoons knowledge, all for a chance to win up to $1,000 and be declared the episode’s big winner!
07/01/2022