Star Trek: Prodigy
Dreamcatcher
Season 1 E 4 • 07/15/2022
Dreamcatcher: The crew has their first away mission on an undiscovered planet that manifests their deepest desires, only to realize the planet has desires of its own.
More
Watching
Full Episode
23:46
Star Trek: ProdigyS1 • E3Starstruck
Starstruck: Even with the guidance of their hologram advisor Janeway, the crew of The Protostar is tested when their ship is on a dangerous cosmic collision course.
11/04/2021
Full Episode
45:50
Star Trek: ProdigyS1 • E1Lost & Found: Part I and Part II
Lost & Found: Part I and Part II: Exiled on a mining colony outside Federation space, a group of lawless teens discover a derelict Starfleet ship. Dal must gather an unlikely crew for the USS Protostar to escape Tars Lamora, but The Diviner and his daughter Gwyn have other plans.
07/08/2022
Full Episode
22:21
Sign in to Watch
Star Trek: ProdigyS1 • E4Dreamcatcher
Dreamcatcher: The crew has their first away mission on an undiscovered planet that manifests their deepest desires, only to realize the planet has desires of its own.
07/15/2022
Full Episode
23:13
Sign in to Watch
Star Trek: ProdigyS1 • E5Terror Firma
Terror Firma: Marooned on a deadly planet, the crew must work together with their captive Gwyn to stay alive…. except the planet isn't the only thing in pursuit.
07/22/2022
Full Episode
23:47
Sign in to Watch
Star Trek: ProdigyS1 • E6Kobayashi
Kobayashi: As Gwyn struggles to find her role aboard the Protostar, Dal tests his leadership skills in the newly discovered holodeck.
07/22/2022
Full Episode
23:40
Sign in to Watch
Star Trek: ProdigyS1 • E7First Con-tact
First Con-tact: When a mentor from Dal's past persuades him to use their Federation cover for personal gain, they quickly discover Starfleet has protocols for a reason.
07/29/2022