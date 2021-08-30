The Smurfs My Smurf the Hero/Alien Smurf Season 1 E 4 • 10/01/2021

My Smurf the Hero/Alien Smurf: When Scaredy gets tired of being scared, he dons a superhero costume and tries to conquer his fear. An Alien child visits the Smurfs and puts them under his spell in order to turn them into his friends.