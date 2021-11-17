Nick News

Migrants; Halloween; Ghost hunters & Uploads

Season 3 E 8 • 10/25/2023

Nick News reports on young migrants seeking a better life; Plus, activist kids; The origins of monsters; Ghost hunters & tech; and "Uploads: kids in their own words".

More

Watching

Full Episode
22:30

S1 • E4
Nick News
Nick News: Cyberbullies, Robots and Turtles

This edition of Nick News features cyberbully survivors Jules LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels from Side Hustle; then it's man's 'man-made' best friend: robots; followed by the oldest sea turtle hospital in the world, saving them from extinction.
11/17/2021
Full Episode
22:30

S1 • E6
Nick News
Nick News: Flying, Finance and Fun with Chess

This edition of Nick News looks at CAP, a program training the next generation of pilots; then on to a Chicago school where financial responsibility isn’t just taught but practiced; and finally, meet 11-year-old Chess prodigy, Tanilotuwa Adewumi.
01/19/2022
Full Episode
22:29

S2 • E1
Nick News
Nick News: Coins, Skates & a Healthy Mind

This edition of Nick News takes us inside the U.S. Treasury with the Secretary herself, Janet Yellen; then to Beijing where the US Women's Hockey team aims for a Gold Medal repeat; and mental wellness roundtable with the US Surgeon General and kids.
02/16/2022
Full Episode
22:30

S2 • E2
Nick News
Nick News: Books, Basketball and Bullying

This edition of Nick News takes us to a book club created BY kids FOR kids; then we find out what it takes to be a sports reporter; and finally, meet Enzo, he's a canine crusader who's on a mission to spread kindness.
03/23/2022
Full Episode
22:27

S2 • E5
Nick News
Juneteenth: A Nick News Special

Nick News takes a deep dive into the history and meaning of Juneteenth and why it matters to all Americans.
06/19/2022
Full Episode
21:58

S2 • E6
Nick News
Nick News: Construction, Conservation & Composition

Nick News finds out what the "Infrastructure Bill" is all about from Sec. Pete Buttigieg himself; then takes a deep dive in Bahamian waters with sharks, followed by a look at one of the country's most influential music education programs.
07/20/2022
Full Episode
22:29

S2 • E8
Nick News
Nick News: Baseball, Business & Balloons

Nick News meets the newest trailblazers of Major League Baseball; An entrepreneur program rearing future business leaders; And one of the youngest hot air balloon pilots in history.
10/26/2022
Full Episode
22:30

S2 • E9
Nick News
Nick News: Gen Z in DC; Saving the Sea & Seeing Nature

Nick News meets the Gen Z candidate running for Congress; then heads to the Bahamas to see how they're saving coral reefs; Plus "Yellowstone Youth Conservation Corps" learns all about the country's oldest national park.
11/23/2022
Full Episode
22:00

S3 • E1
Nick News
Food: Present and Future; Kid Candids; Misinformation & STEM

What is food insecurity and how can it be solved?; Testimonials from kids across America about being a kid; A deep dive into deep fakes and misinformation in the media; Plus, STEM advocate, Temple Lester.
02/22/2023
Full Episode
21:59

S3 • E2
Nick News
Alternative Learning; Kid Candids; AI: Pros & Cons; 7-Year-Old Sprinter

Nick News reports on a student-run school in Massachusetts + candid testimonials from kids about daily life in school in America; AI: the good & the bad; and Dakota White, the nation's fastest 7-year-old.
03/29/2023
Full Episode
22:31

S3 • E3
Nick News
#StopWillow; Fusion technology; Emoji fun; Kid Candids; Rosie, the Environmentalist

Nick News reports on the latest #StopWillow GenZ viral campaign to protect the environment; the search for clean energy through fusion technology; fun with emojis; neurodiverse kids; climate activist Rosie Clemans-Cope.
04/26/2023
Full Episode
22:30

S3 • E4
Nick News
Social Media ban; tech solutions to housing; 1st Gen families; Sean Does Magic

Nick News reports on the banning of TikTok in some places; meets a group of kids who've ditched social media and use flip phones; a look at tech solutions to housing; first generation Americans and magician Sean Sotaridona in his own words.
05/31/2023
Full Episode
22:29

S3 • E5
Nick News
Inflation; Climate Trials; Robots; Teen Rodeo Girl

Nick News takes a deep dive into inflation; kids sue Montana for not keeping their word on protecting the environment plus frog-loving kid; Robots in our midst and Rodeo girl champion, Morissa Hall; plus Vidcon.
06/28/2023
Full Episode
22:29

S3 • E6
Nick News
Oddly Satisfying; Rollercoasters; Sharks; Smithsonian's attic; Friendship

Nick News analyses our obsession with oddly satisfying videos; discovers why rollercoasters can be therapeutic; gets to peek into one of the Smithsonian's attics; Solves the mystery behind sharks & hears from kids about the meaning of friendship.
07/27/2023
Full Episode
22:29

S3 • E7
Nick News
Aliens; Space Camp; Hottest Summer; Uploads

Nick News reports on UFO sightings; looks at Space Camp's most famous graduate; analyses the hottest summer '23 and the effects of extreme heat on kids' lives; plus "Uploads: kids in their own words".
09/27/2023
Full Episode
21:59

S3 • E8
Nick News
Migrants; Halloween; Ghost hunters & Uploads

Nick News reports on young migrants seeking a better life; Plus, activist kids; The origins of monsters; Ghost hunters & tech; and "Uploads: kids in their own words".
10/25/2023
Full Episode
22:29

S3 • E9
Nick News
Astrology; Climate migration; Maui; Dog Surfing; Exoskeletons & Uploads

Nick News profiles: the resilient kids of Maui after the August wildfires; The World Dog Surfing Competition; how a robot cooks a turkey; a deep dive into the origins of astrology; Exoskeletons and Uploads
11/22/2023
Full Episode
22:29

S3 • E10
Nick News
Christmas traditions; kids paying it forward; racecar phenom; Uploads

Nick News looks at the origins of Christmas traditions; kids doing community service; introduces us to the youngest stock car driver racing with the pros; a visit to Sneaker Con; Uploads: kids in their own words.
12/20/2023
Full Episode
22:29

S3 • E11
Nick News
Nick News Rewind… season 2023

Nick News updates some of the stories covered in 2023 including highlights from our Nick News breaks and some Nick News bloopers.
12/27/2023
Full Episode
22:29

E1
Nick News
Ads; Jump rope champions; 8th grade quarterback; tech sports & Uploads

Nick News takes a deep dive into the world of advertising; World Jump Rope Championship; meets the only 8th grade female quarterback; looks at tech advancements in sports; Uploads: kids in their own words.
02/07/2024
You may also like1 Video
01:37

Are You Afraid of the Dark? Curse of the Shadows Official Trailer
Are You Afraid of the Dark?S2

The Midnight Society returns with a new set of storytellers, and a terrifying new tale about a cursed seaside town that's being haunted by a mysterious figure named the Shadowman. Are You Afraid of the Dark?
01/15/2021