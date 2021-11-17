Nick News
Migrants; Halloween; Ghost hunters & Uploads
Season 3 E 8 • 10/25/2023
Nick News reports on young migrants seeking a better life; Plus, activist kids; The origins of monsters; Ghost hunters & tech; and "Uploads: kids in their own words".
S1 • E4Nick NewsNick News: Cyberbullies, Robots and Turtles
This edition of Nick News features cyberbully survivors Jules LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels from Side Hustle; then it's man's 'man-made' best friend: robots; followed by the oldest sea turtle hospital in the world, saving them from extinction.
11/17/2021
Full Episode
22:30
S1 • E6Nick NewsNick News: Flying, Finance and Fun with Chess
This edition of Nick News looks at CAP, a program training the next generation of pilots; then on to a Chicago school where financial responsibility isn’t just taught but practiced; and finally, meet 11-year-old Chess prodigy, Tanilotuwa Adewumi.
01/19/2022
Full Episode
22:29
S2 • E1Nick NewsNick News: Coins, Skates & a Healthy Mind
This edition of Nick News takes us inside the U.S. Treasury with the Secretary herself, Janet Yellen; then to Beijing where the US Women's Hockey team aims for a Gold Medal repeat; and mental wellness roundtable with the US Surgeon General and kids.
02/16/2022
Full Episode
22:30
S2 • E2Nick NewsNick News: Books, Basketball and Bullying
This edition of Nick News takes us to a book club created BY kids FOR kids; then we find out what it takes to be a sports reporter; and finally, meet Enzo, he's a canine crusader who's on a mission to spread kindness.
03/23/2022
Full Episode
22:27
S2 • E5Nick NewsJuneteenth: A Nick News Special
Nick News takes a deep dive into the history and meaning of Juneteenth and why it matters to all Americans.
06/19/2022
Full Episode
21:58
S2 • E6Nick NewsNick News: Construction, Conservation & Composition
Nick News finds out what the "Infrastructure Bill" is all about from Sec. Pete Buttigieg himself; then takes a deep dive in Bahamian waters with sharks, followed by a look at one of the country's most influential music education programs.
07/20/2022
Full Episode
22:29
S2 • E8Nick NewsNick News: Baseball, Business & Balloons
Nick News meets the newest trailblazers of Major League Baseball; An entrepreneur program rearing future business leaders; And one of the youngest hot air balloon pilots in history.
10/26/2022
Full Episode
22:30
S2 • E9Nick NewsNick News: Gen Z in DC; Saving the Sea & Seeing Nature
Nick News meets the Gen Z candidate running for Congress; then heads to the Bahamas to see how they're saving coral reefs; Plus "Yellowstone Youth Conservation Corps" learns all about the country's oldest national park.
11/23/2022
Full Episode
22:00
S3 • E1Nick NewsFood: Present and Future; Kid Candids; Misinformation & STEM
What is food insecurity and how can it be solved?; Testimonials from kids across America about being a kid; A deep dive into deep fakes and misinformation in the media; Plus, STEM advocate, Temple Lester.
02/22/2023
Full Episode
21:59
S3 • E2Nick NewsAlternative Learning; Kid Candids; AI: Pros & Cons; 7-Year-Old Sprinter
Nick News reports on a student-run school in Massachusetts + candid testimonials from kids about daily life in school in America; AI: the good & the bad; and Dakota White, the nation's fastest 7-year-old.
03/29/2023
Full Episode
22:31
S3 • E3Nick News#StopWillow; Fusion technology; Emoji fun; Kid Candids; Rosie, the Environmentalist
Nick News reports on the latest #StopWillow GenZ viral campaign to protect the environment; the search for clean energy through fusion technology; fun with emojis; neurodiverse kids; climate activist Rosie Clemans-Cope.
04/26/2023
Full Episode
22:30
S3 • E4Nick NewsSocial Media ban; tech solutions to housing; 1st Gen families; Sean Does Magic
Nick News reports on the banning of TikTok in some places; meets a group of kids who've ditched social media and use flip phones; a look at tech solutions to housing; first generation Americans and magician Sean Sotaridona in his own words.
05/31/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S3 • E5Nick NewsInflation; Climate Trials; Robots; Teen Rodeo Girl
Nick News takes a deep dive into inflation; kids sue Montana for not keeping their word on protecting the environment plus frog-loving kid; Robots in our midst and Rodeo girl champion, Morissa Hall; plus Vidcon.
06/28/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S3 • E6Nick NewsOddly Satisfying; Rollercoasters; Sharks; Smithsonian's attic; Friendship
Nick News analyses our obsession with oddly satisfying videos; discovers why rollercoasters can be therapeutic; gets to peek into one of the Smithsonian's attics; Solves the mystery behind sharks & hears from kids about the meaning of friendship.
07/27/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S3 • E7Nick NewsAliens; Space Camp; Hottest Summer; Uploads
Nick News reports on UFO sightings; looks at Space Camp's most famous graduate; analyses the hottest summer '23 and the effects of extreme heat on kids' lives; plus "Uploads: kids in their own words".
09/27/2023
Full Episode
21:59
S3 • E8Nick NewsMigrants; Halloween; Ghost hunters & Uploads
Nick News reports on young migrants seeking a better life; Plus, activist kids; The origins of monsters; Ghost hunters & tech; and "Uploads: kids in their own words".
10/25/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S3 • E9Nick NewsAstrology; Climate migration; Maui; Dog Surfing; Exoskeletons & Uploads
Nick News profiles: the resilient kids of Maui after the August wildfires; The World Dog Surfing Competition; how a robot cooks a turkey; a deep dive into the origins of astrology; Exoskeletons and Uploads
11/22/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S3 • E10Nick NewsChristmas traditions; kids paying it forward; racecar phenom; Uploads
Nick News looks at the origins of Christmas traditions; kids doing community service; introduces us to the youngest stock car driver racing with the pros; a visit to Sneaker Con; Uploads: kids in their own words.
12/20/2023
Full Episode
22:29
S3 • E11Nick NewsNick News Rewind… season 2023
Nick News updates some of the stories covered in 2023 including highlights from our Nick News breaks and some Nick News bloopers.
12/27/2023
Full Episode
22:29
E1Nick NewsAds; Jump rope champions; 8th grade quarterback; tech sports & Uploads
Nick News takes a deep dive into the world of advertising; World Jump Rope Championship; meets the only 8th grade female quarterback; looks at tech advancements in sports; Uploads: kids in their own words.
02/07/2024
