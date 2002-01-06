SpongeBob SquarePants
A Life In A Day/Sun Bleached
Season 6 E 15 • 06/07/2008
Larry the Lobster is a daredevil! After too much time in the sun, SpongeBob turns white!
S3 • E12SpongeBob SquarePantsChocolate With Nuts/Superfriends
Chocolate With Nuts/Superfriends: To make some extra cash, Spongebob and Patrick decide to sell chocolate door to door. Barnacle Boy wants to be called "Barnacle Man" and rebels when everyone rejects his request.
06/01/2002
Full Episode
22:57
S4 • E2SpongeBob SquarePantsThe Lost Mattress/Krabs VS Plankton
The Lost Mattress/Krabs VS Plankton: Plankton slips and falls on some water at the Krusty Krab and sues Mr. Krabs for not posting a wet floor sign. Spongebob buys Mr. Krabs a new mattress to help him sleep better.
05/13/2005
Full Episode
23:11
S5 • E6SpongeBob SquarePantsRoller Cowards/Bucket Sweet Bucket
Roller Cowards/Bucket Sweet Bucket: The scariest roller coaster ever has just opened at Bikini Bottom's amusement park. Plankton tricks SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward into fixing up the Chum Bucket.
07/27/2007
Full Episode
23:21
S9 • E1SpongeBob SquarePantsExtreme Sports/Squirrel Record
SpongeBob and Patrick attempt to join an extreme sports team, the Drastic Radicals. Sandy tries to break a number of world records.
07/21/2012
Full Episode
23:24
S10 • E1SpongeBob SquarePantsWhirlybrains/ MermaidPants
Whirlybrains/MermaidPants: SpongeBob and Patrick get hooked on the latest fad – flying your own brain like a tiny drone! When SpongeBob & Patrick play Mermaidman and Barnacleboy, it's all fun and games until their sworn enemies arrive.
11/05/2016
Full Episode
23:14
S10 • E8SpongeBob SquarePantsThe Getaway/Lost and Found
The Getaway/Lost and Found: When SpongeBob mistakes an escaped convict for his driving instructor, it's the new teacher who learns a lesson. Guest Voices: Joe Pantoliano, Steve Buscemi
06/10/2017