SpongeBob SquarePants

A Life In A Day/Sun Bleached

Season 6 E 15 • 06/07/2008

Larry the Lobster is a daredevil! After too much time in the sun, SpongeBob turns white!

Full Episode
24:17

S3 • E12
SpongeBob SquarePants
Chocolate With Nuts/Superfriends

Chocolate With Nuts/Superfriends: To make some extra cash, Spongebob and Patrick decide to sell chocolate door to door. Barnacle Boy wants to be called "Barnacle Man" and rebels when everyone rejects his request.
06/01/2002
Full Episode
22:57

S4 • E2
SpongeBob SquarePants
The Lost Mattress/Krabs VS Plankton

The Lost Mattress/Krabs VS Plankton: Plankton slips and falls on some water at the Krusty Krab and sues Mr. Krabs for not posting a wet floor sign. Spongebob buys Mr. Krabs a new mattress to help him sleep better.
05/13/2005
Full Episode
23:11

S5 • E6
SpongeBob SquarePants
Roller Cowards/Bucket Sweet Bucket

Roller Cowards/Bucket Sweet Bucket: The scariest roller coaster ever has just opened at Bikini Bottom's amusement park. Plankton tricks SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward into fixing up the Chum Bucket.
07/27/2007
Full Episode
23:21

S9 • E1
SpongeBob SquarePants
Extreme Sports/Squirrel Record

SpongeBob and Patrick attempt to join an extreme sports team, the Drastic Radicals. Sandy tries to break a number of world records.
07/21/2012
Full Episode
23:24

S10 • E1
SpongeBob SquarePants
Whirlybrains/ MermaidPants

Whirlybrains/MermaidPants: SpongeBob and Patrick get hooked on the latest fad – flying your own brain like a tiny drone! When SpongeBob & Patrick play Mermaidman and Barnacleboy, it's all fun and games until their sworn enemies arrive.
11/05/2016
Full Episode
23:14

S10 • E8
SpongeBob SquarePants
The Getaway/Lost and Found

The Getaway/Lost and Found: When SpongeBob mistakes an escaped convict for his driving instructor, it's the new teacher who learns a lesson. Guest Voices: Joe Pantoliano, Steve Buscemi
06/10/2017
Full Episode
23:04

S13 • E2
SpongeBob SquarePants
Under the Small Top/Squidward's Sick Daze

Squidward’s house becomes infested with a mail-order flea circus meant for SpongeBob. Squidward fakes being sick to get out of work, but his agony only begins when SpongeBob arrives to care for him.
04/16/2021