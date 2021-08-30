The Smurfs Bringing Up Smurfy/The Makeover Season 1 E 6 • 10/29/2021

Bringing Up Smurfy/The Makeover: When Dimwitty finds an egg in the woods, he and the other Smurfs put their parenting skills to the test. Vanity wants to design a new outfit for the Smurfs but he and Tailor have different visions.