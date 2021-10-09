Grab an adult to unlock more full episodes
Who Nose?/Clumsy Not ClumsySeason 1 E 18 • 02/18/2022
Who Nose?/Clumsy Not Clumsy: Hefty casts a spell which accidentally turns him into a colossal nose that sucks up everything in its path! After catching Clumsy, Gargamel tempts him with a magic amulet that makes his clumsiness disappear.
The SmurfsS1 • E1Smurf-Fu/Diaper Daddy
Smurf-Fu/Diaper Daddy: When Smurfette rescues Brainy from a giant snake, the other Smurfs ask her to teach them “Smurf-Fu.” When everyone is tired of changing Baby's diapers, Handy decides to invent a robot that will do the job.
09/10/2021
The SmurfsS1 • E8Where's Papa Smurf?/Who's Heftier?
Where's Papa Smurf?/Who's Heftier?: Because of a mishap, Papa Smurf disappears and the only way to make him visible again is to get a whisker from Azrael! Wimpy challenges Hefty to a test of strength and wins by accident!
11/12/2021
The SmurfsS1 • E9The Scariest Smurf/DRIIIIINGGGGG!
The Scariest Smurf/DRIIIIINGGGGG!: On Halloween, Scaredy finds himself turned into a monster and he inadvertently wreaks havoc on the Smurfs. Handy builds Lazy a special alarm clock to keep him awake, but it keeps the rest of the Smurfs awake too!
11/12/2021
The SmurfsS1 • E10The Pluffs!
The Pluffs!: Blossom and Brainy are transported to an alternate universe where the Smurfs are grey and mean.
01/14/2022
The SmurfsS1 • E11Chef Soup/Adventures in Smurfsitting
Chef Soup/Adventures in Smurfsitting: When Brainy criticizes Chef's cooking, Chef walks out in a huff and ends up cooking for the Ogres. When Clumsy and Dimwitty take care of Baby, they try to show all of Smurf Village how smurfsome they really are.
01/21/2022
The SmurfsS1 • E11The Round Up/Waffle Wednesday
The Round Up/Waffle Wednesday: Jokey gives Farmer's racing snails an extra kick from a magic potion that makes them super fast. Chef gets jealous when Lily starts to make waffles that are more delicious than his.
01/28/2022
The SmurfsS1 • E12Funny Mommy/Smurfy Day Care
Funny Mommy/Smurfy Day Care: Jokey transforms Poet into Gargamel's Mom, but they find themselves trapped in Gargamel's hovel. Storm has to become a super smurfsitter when all of the Smurfs turn back into babies.
02/04/2022
The SmurfsS1 • E14Crashing Gargamel's Party/The Curse of the Smurfs' Treasure
Crashing Gargamel's Party/The Curse of the Smurfs' Treasure: When Gargamel convinces Dimwitty and Begonia that he is nice, they invite him to a party. Farmer and Vanity unearth a chest which contains a gem that brings bad luck to anyone who touches it!
02/11/2022
The SmurfsS1 • E14Smurfy Secrets
Smurfy Secrets: When Gargamel tries to transform into a Smurf, the Smurfs have to share their secrets to prove their identity.
02/18/2022
