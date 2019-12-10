Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Donnie vs. Witch Town/Raph’s Ride-Along
Season 2 E 8 • 06/19/2020
Raph is mistaken for a heinous criminal in the Hidden City. Always a man of science, Donnie can’t accept April going to witches for mystic help on a science project.
S2 • E1Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesFlushed but Never Forgotten/Lair Games
The Turtles have a secret that comes back to haunt them. April presents her award winning documentary about the Turtles’ annual event: The Lair Olympics.
10/12/2019
S2 • E2Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesMany Unhappy Returns
The TMNT must stop a persistent foe from shredding NYC, but problems arise when they split up to handle things.
10/27/2019
S2 • E3Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesTodd Scouts/Goyles, Goyles, Goyles
The TMNT need to learn how to listen and get in touch with nature in order to save Todd after he’s captured by a group of hunters. Huginn and Muninn recall their first day working for Baron Draxum.
10/29/2019
S2 • E4Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesBreaking Purple/Reparin' the Baron
Donnie’s “parenting style” causes S.H.E.L.L.D.O.N. to run away from home. Mikey embarks on his craziest mission: trying to get Draxum to tolerate humans.
11/01/2019
S2 • E5Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesAir Turtle/Pizza Puffs
Leo lands his dream job as mascot of the local professional basketball team. Raph teaches his brothers a lesson in responsibility after they eat pizza puffs laced with a mystic toxin.
11/08/2019
S2 • E7Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesAlways Be Brownies/Mystery Meat
April and Splinter accidentally step to a gang of dangerous middle school brownie sellers. Baron Draxum’s lunchroom concoction comes to life and terrorizes April’s school.
11/15/2019
S2 • E6Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesSidekick Ahoy!/The Hidden City Job
Sidekick Ahoy!/The Hidden City Job: Their favorite space hero movie star in need of a sidekick, the TMNT do all they can to win their dream job. Leo and Señor Hueso help the reformed Capitán Piel on one last dangerous mission.
05/15/2020
S2 • E8Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesDonnie vs. Witch Town/Raph’s Ride-Along
06/19/2020
S2 • E9Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesHidden City's Most Wanted/Bad Hair Day
Hidden City's Most Wanted/Bad Hair Day: Splinter's magical day with Mikey is interrupted by a mysterious and tiny guest. Leo's efforts to get into an exclusive Hidden City spa threaten to unweave his day of relaxation.
06/19/2020
S2 • E10Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesFists of Furry/The Clothes Don’t Make The Turtle
April and the Turtles must help Splinter save his chain of dojos from being taken over by an evil rival. Hypno-Potamus traps the Turtles in a magical 80s movie montage.
07/17/2020